Net-Zero Jargon Buster

From carbon budgets and lifecycle emissions to transition plans and vehicle-to-grid technology – the corporate shift to net-zero is rife with frameworks, standards and technical terms that professionals at all levels must get their head around in order to accelerate the transition.

edie’s Net-Zero Jargon Buster is here to help! This free-to-download pdf provides dictionary-style definitions of all of the keywords and phrases you need to know to become a net-zero leader. The document doesn’t just focus on decarbonisation jargon but also the various social, environmental and nature-based concepts which support the transition.