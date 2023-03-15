Scope 3 emissions: Towards a net-zero value chain for your business

Event Date: 26/04/2023 1:00 pm

This 90-minute webinar and masterclass session will help sustainability and net-zero professionals tackle one of the most critical challenges on the path to net-zero: calculating, reporting and minimising value chain (scope 3) emissions.

Supply chain emissions are the biggest piece of the net-zero puzzle – making up the vast majority of most companies’ carbon impact. But with supply chains so vast and complex, calculating, tracking and reducing these scope 3 emissions can be devilishly difficult.

Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and masterclass brings together a selection of decarbonisation and supply chain experts to explore how organisations large and small can more effectively engage with suppliers and take control of their scope 3 emissions.

The 90-minute session is broken into two parts: a 60-minute webinar showcasing business examples and need-to-know information when it comes to shaping a scope 3 emissions reduction strategy; and a 30-minute masterclass breaking down how to calculate and report your scope 3 emissions.

Session 1: Tackling the scope 3 challenge – Best practice case studies

Chair:

  • Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Presenters:

  • All presenters TBC

Discussion points

  • Factoring scope 3 emissions into your organisation’s net-zero strategy
  • Engaging and collaborating with suppliers on the path to net-zero
  • Tools, technologies and frameworks to support your scope 3 strategy

Session 2: 30-Minute Masterclass: How to measure and report scope 3 emissions  

Chair:

  • Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Presenters:

  • All presenters TBC

Discussion points

  • Upstream/downstream: Understanding your organisation’s scope 3 categories
  • Overcoming data barriers and knowledge gaps in your supply chain
  • Disclosing scope 3 emissions data and driving imporvements

 

RECOMMENDED PRE-READING FOR REGISTRANTS: edie Explains: Scope 3 carbon emissions

