Scope 3 emissions: Towards a net-zero value chain for your business

This 90-minute webinar and masterclass session will help sustainability and net-zero professionals tackle one of the most critical challenges on the path to net-zero: calculating, reporting and minimising value chain (scope 3) emissions.

Supply chain emissions are the biggest piece of the net-zero puzzle – making up the vast majority of most companies’ carbon impact. But with supply chains so vast and complex, calculating, tracking and reducing these scope 3 emissions can be devilishly difficult.

Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and masterclass brings together a selection of decarbonisation and supply chain experts to explore how organisations large and small can more effectively engage with suppliers and take control of their scope 3 emissions.

The 90-minute session is broken into two parts: a 60-minute webinar showcasing business examples and need-to-know information when it comes to shaping a scope 3 emissions reduction strategy; and a 30-minute masterclass breaking down how to calculate and report your scope 3 emissions.

Session 1: Tackling the scope 3 challenge – Best practice case studies

Chair:

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Presenters:

All presenters TBC

Discussion points

Factoring scope 3 emissions into your organisation’s net-zero strategy

Engaging and collaborating with suppliers on the path to net-zero

Tools, technologies and frameworks to support your scope 3 strategy

Session 2: 30-Minute Masterclass: How to measure and report scope 3 emissions

Chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Presenters:

All presenters TBC

Discussion points

Upstream/downstream: Understanding your organisation’s scope 3 categories

Overcoming data barriers and knowledge gaps in your supply chain

Disclosing scope 3 emissions data and driving imporvements

RECOMMENDED PRE-READING FOR REGISTRANTS: edie Explains: Scope 3 carbon emissions