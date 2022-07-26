Single-use Plastics: The Circular Economy Blueprint for Business

edie readers can access a new in-depth report outlining how businesses can make their operations, value chains and products and services more circular in a bid to cut back on single-use plastics and deliver a zero-waste world.

The ebb and flow of the global, concerted effort to eliminate unnecessary single-use plastics by embracing the circular economy has been an irresistible movement that has seen nations, cities, regions and businesses all pledging to play their part in creating a zero waste future.

In a world where net-zero is a non-optional necessity and the plastic soup plaguing our oceans expands, now is the time for businesses to reinvent business models, supply chains and products and services to contribute towards a zero-waste world.

While net-zero and the green recovery have rocketed up the corporate agenda in recent years, many businesses are still diligently performing to eradicate unnecessary single-use plastics from their value chains.

This report, sponsored by phs Group, will consider all the key steps that businesses should take to move towards a circular economy by focussing on unnecessary single-use plastics. As more nations and businesses commit to net-zero the report also acts as a timely reminder as to the role that phasing-out single-use plastics in favour of circular products and services can have in wider decarbonisation ambitions.

The report will feature best-practice case studies, actionable steps and a deep dive across key action areas of the value chain to highlight ways to ignite a shift towards a circular economy.

