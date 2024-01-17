SPARK: edie’s Net-Zero Action Guide

As evidenced at the recent COP28 climate summit in Dubai, more than 90% of global emissions and GDP are now covered by net-zero targets. But opinions on delivery and accounting still vary widely, and national plans are subject to the chopping and changing that comes with electoral cycles.

Businesses have increasingly been vocally emphasising the economic and social benefits of a just, rapid and well-managed net zero transition with both long-term planning and immediate action.

This is heartening to see, given that the changes needed to meaningfully deliver these big, international and country-level net-zero targets will be delivered on the ground by organisations of all sizes and industries across the private and public sectors.

This is why, in November 2023 on the eve of COP28, edie hosted the SPARK! Net-Zero Action Workshops – a full day of innovation and co-creation for climate action solutions. Hosted at the IET in Central London, this unique event convened dozens of energy and sustainability leaders from a range of all major sectors, along with decarbonisation experts and industry bodies.

These leaders collaborated throughout the day through five roundtable discussions, sharing successes and frustrations with like-minded peers. This report summarises the key outputs, covering the most pressing net-zero challenges and potentially transformational breakthrough solutions that lie ahead, ready for implementation in 2024.

The workshop themes, supported by Bryt Energy, Veolia and South Pole covered in this report are: Strategy & Innovation; Net- Zero Buildings; Communications & Engagement; Scope 3 Emissions and Renewable Energy & Cleantech.