Supply Chain Sustainability: Improving resiliency in 2024

This online session combines a one-hour case study webinar and a 45-minute masterclass to help organisations improve management approaches across the supply chain in a bid to embed sustainable practices.

As businesses forge ahead with their net-zero ambitions these sessions explore the brands leading on value chain management, what the key steps to success are and what challenges are on the horizon for 2024.

This webinar will provide best practice case study and analysis of new trends in supply chain data collection, management and collaboration, covering everything from procurement practices to Scope 3 data collection.

Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and masterclass unite a selection of sustainability and supply chain experts to showcase how organisations large and small can take their supply chain sustainability strategy onto the next level

(14:00 – 15:00)

Session One: Supply chain sustainability: Steps to success in 2024

Discussion points

What makes a great supply chain sustainability strategy in 2024?

The role of transparency and risk analysis in future-proofing product supply

How can collaboration drive sector wide change?

Chair

Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie

Presenters

Francisca Sassetti, Ethical Trade Manager, Sainsbury’s

Megan Adlen, Group Sustainability Director, Travis Perkins