Supply chain sustainability: Moving from risk to resilience
Event Date: 15/02/2023 1:00 pm
This 90-minute webinar and masterclass session will hear from the business leaders and experts who are driving more sustainable, resilient, equitable and responsive supply chains – all while accelerating the net-zero transition and enabling climate action.
Over the past 12 months, businesses have faced a ‘perfect storm’ of the ongoing energy crisis, increasing extreme weather events and international trade frictions – placing an immense pressure on global supply chains.
With these converging challenges showing no signs of abating, many organisations are looking to embrace a “leadership through crisis” mindset by engaging with suppliers to ensure emissions reductions aren’t forgotten across the value chain; and championing more inclusive, local, and socially sustainable procurement.
Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and masterclass will bring together a selection of sustainability and supply chain experts to showcase how organisations large and small can take their supply chain sustainability strategy onto the next level in 2023 – with a focus on reducing Scope 3 emissions and tackling modern slavery.
The 90-minute session is broken into two parts: a 60-minute webinar will explore the crucial interlink between supply chain sustainability and net-zero; and a 30-minute masterclass focused on how the Modern Slavery Act can be used to tackle inequalities and enhance social sustainability at every point in the chain.
Session 1: Supply chain sustainability – Best practice case studies
Chair:
- Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie
Presenters:
- Nathan Tiller, Co-Founder, CarbonQuota
Discussion points
- What makes a great supply chain sustainability strategy in 2023?
- Scope 3 emissions: Engaging with suppliers on the path to true net-zero
- The role of transparency and risk analysis in future-proofing product supply
Session 2: 30-Minute Masterclass: Tackling modern slavery in your supply chain
Chair:
- Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie
Presenters:
- Representative TBC, BSI
Discussion points
- Modern Slavery Act: Key updates and need-to-knows for business leaders
- Understanding the link between modern slavery and environmental sustainability
- Tools and strategies to monitor your supply chain for human rights risks
