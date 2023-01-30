Supply chain sustainability: Moving from risk to resilience

This 90-minute webinar and masterclass session will hear from the business leaders and experts who are driving more sustainable, resilient, equitable and responsive supply chains – all while accelerating the net-zero transition and enabling climate action.

Over the past 12 months, businesses have faced a ‘perfect storm’ of the ongoing energy crisis, increasing extreme weather events and international trade frictions – placing an immense pressure on global supply chains.

With these converging challenges showing no signs of abating, many organisations are looking to embrace a “leadership through crisis” mindset by engaging with suppliers to ensure emissions reductions aren’t forgotten across the value chain; and championing more inclusive, local, and socially sustainable procurement.

Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and masterclass will bring together a selection of sustainability and supply chain experts to showcase how organisations large and small can take their supply chain sustainability strategy onto the next level in 2023 – with a focus on reducing Scope 3 emissions and tackling modern slavery.

The 90-minute session is broken into two parts: a 60-minute webinar will explore the crucial interlink between supply chain sustainability and net-zero; and a 30-minute masterclass focused on how the Modern Slavery Act can be used to tackle inequalities and enhance social sustainability at every point in the chain.

Session 1: Supply chain sustainability – Best practice case studies

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Nathan Tiller, Co-Founder, CarbonQuota

Discussion points

What makes a great supply chain sustainability strategy in 2023?

Scope 3 emissions: Engaging with suppliers on the path to true net-zero

The role of transparency and risk analysis in future-proofing product supply

Session 2: 30-Minute Masterclass: Tackling modern slavery in your supply chain

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

