Supply chain sustainability: Moving from risk to resilience

Event Date: 15/02/2023 1:00 pm

This 90-minute webinar and masterclass session will hear from the business leaders and experts who are driving more sustainable, resilient, equitable and responsive supply chains – all while accelerating the net-zero transition and enabling climate action.

Over the past 12 months, businesses have faced a ‘perfect storm’ of the ongoing energy crisis, increasing extreme weather events and international trade frictions – placing an immense pressure on global supply chains.

With these converging challenges showing no signs of abating, many organisations are looking to embrace a “leadership through crisis” mindset by engaging with suppliers to ensure emissions reductions aren’t forgotten across the value chain; and championing more inclusive, local, and socially sustainable procurement.

Backed up by real-life case studies, this edie webinar and masterclass will bring together a selection of sustainability and supply chain experts to showcase how organisations large and small can take their supply chain sustainability strategy onto the next level in 2023 – with a focus on reducing Scope 3 emissions and tackling modern slavery.

The 90-minute session is broken into two parts: a 60-minute webinar will explore the crucial interlink between supply chain sustainability and net-zero; and a 30-minute masterclass focused on how the Modern Slavery Act can be used to tackle inequalities and enhance social sustainability at every point in the chain.

Session 1: Supply chain sustainability – Best practice case studies

 Chair:

  • Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Presenters:

  • Nathan Tiller, Co-Founder, CarbonQuota

Discussion points

  • What makes a great supply chain sustainability strategy in 2023?
  • Scope 3 emissions: Engaging with suppliers on the path to true net-zero
  • The role of transparency and risk analysis in future-proofing product supply

Session 2: 30-Minute Masterclass: Tackling modern slavery in your supply chain

 Chair:

  • Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Presenters:

  • Representative TBC, BSI

Discussion points

  • Modern Slavery Act: Key updates and need-to-knows for business leaders
  • Understanding the link between modern slavery and environmental sustainability
  • Tools and strategies to monitor your supply chain for human rights risks
