Sustainability Communications and Disclosure Handbook 2023

Businesses are under increasing pressure to provide more information on their environmental credentials – whether to digital native consumers who want to spend their money with purpose-led brands, or increasingly ESG-minded investors, or simply to comply with new legislation.

As more standards, frameworks and certification options emerge for businesses, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest developments and then translate the science, data and trends into easy-to-understand and actionable soundbites and messages.

With this in mind, this edie handbook explores how businesses of all sizes and sectors can be clearer in their sustainability-related marketing, engagement and communications, outlining how they can better use sustainability-related language in a manner that engages key stakeholders. This will help them build trust, gain credibility, increase transparency and leverage behaviour change.

This report, sponsored by UL, has been developed to coincide with edie’s ENGAGEMENT Week 2023. The week features interviews and opinion pieces from revered sustainability professionals and an afternoon of online and interactive webinars. All content for ENGAGEMENT Week 2023 is designed to help sustainability professionals working for organisations large and small keep on top of the latest legislative developments regarding frameworks and disclosure as well as offering key insight on communications and engagement techniques. This handbook succinctly captures the messages that will be shared throughout ENGAGEMENT Week 2023.