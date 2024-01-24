Sustainability Communications and Disclosure Handbook 2024

edie’s new and revamped sustainability communications and disclosure handbook provides a timely snapshot of all the key reporting frameworks that are changing how businesses disclose, as well as actionable advice on communicating sustainability strategies in an honest and transparent manner.

Businesses are under increasing pressure to provide more information on their environmental credentials – whether to digital native consumers who want to spend their money with purpose-led brands, or increasingly ESG-minded investors, or simply to comply with new legislation.

As more standards, frameworks and certification options emerge for businesses, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest developments and then translate the science, data and trends into easy-to-understand and actionable soundbites and messages.

With more commitments comes more scrutiny, and companies are at risk of greenwashing if they’re unable to showcase data and reports that back up their claims. Additionally, sustainability professionals will need to develop softer skills that helps translate the science and jargon that make up sustainability reporting into messages that resonate, gain buy-in and inspire sustainable actions in the long run.

With this in mind, this edie handbook explores how businesses of all sizes and sectors can be clearer in their sustainability-related marketing, engagement and communications, outlining how they can better use sustainability-related language in a manner that engages key stakeholders. This will help them build trust, gain credibility, increase transparency and leverage behaviour change.

This report has been developed to coincide with edie’s ENGAGEMENT Week 2023. The week features interviews and opinion pieces from revered sustainability professionals and an afternoon of online and interactive webinars. All content for ENGAGEMENT Week 2024 is designed to help sustainability professionals working for organisations large and small keep on top of the latest legislative developments regarding frameworks and disclosure as well as offering key insight on communications and engagement techniques. This handbook succinctly captures the messages that will be shared throughout ENGAGEMENT Week 2024.