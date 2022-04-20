Sustainability Leaders Forum Day 1: The Netflix sustainability journey

Webinar Date: 08/04/2022 4:10 pm

Sustainability Leaders Forum Day 1: The Netflix sustainability journey

Emma Stewart, Chief Sustainability Officer - Netflix

Science & stories: Netflix sustainability journey

Emma Stewart, Netflix’s Sustainability Officer walks through entertainment’s responsibility around climate change, and the promise of climate stories like Don’t Look Up and Breaking Boundaries. 

