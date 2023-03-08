Sustainability leadership webinar: Insights and actions to shape your climate strategy

Marking the culmination of edie’s Business Leadership Month, this 60-minute webinar will exclusively reveal the results of our annual survey of sustainability leaders, with analysis and insights from a selection of sustainability and climate experts to understand what’s shaping corporate climate action in 2023.

The so-called polycrisis of runaway climate change, surging energy prices, deadly geopolitical conflict and rampant inequality is devastating the planet and costing a fortune. It’s clear that businesses across all sectors need effective sustainability leadership through crisis – but what, exactly, does that leadership look like?

This webinar explores what true leadership now looks like across all areas of sustainable development. The one-hour session draws on the results from edie’s 2023 Sustainable Business

Leadership survey – an in-depth analysis of 225 sustainability leaders from across the UK, exploring the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities that are shaping their strategy this year.

Three corporate sustainability and climate action experts will analyse the most notable survey results and provide specific insights and takeaways to help you evolve your own sustainability and CSR strategy this year.

Discussion points:

Analysing the impacts of the energy-price/cost-of-living crises on corporate sustainability

Engagement, behaviour change and greenwash: Turning challenges into opportunities

What the Just Transition means for the role of sustainability and net-zero professionals

Chair:

Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie

Speakers:

Andrew Griffiths, Chair, The Institute of Directors National Sustainability Taskforce

Rhonda Doyle, Senior Director Field Services Operations UK&I, Schneider Electric

– Final speaker TBC –