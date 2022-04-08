Sustainable Business Leadership report 2022

Welcome to the 2022 Sustainable Business Leadership report. This 16-page report uncover the trends and challenges that will shape and define corporate leadership across the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) spectrum over the coming months.

The report features findings from edie’s exclusive survey of more than 250 sustainability professionals as well as summarising some of the key themes and discussions that took place over the two-day Sustainability Leaders Forum in March 2022.

This report also features external viewpoints on business leadership. Speakers from the Sustainability Leaders Forum, Grosvenor’s Tor Burrows and Holcim’s Magali Anderson, have both provided forewords for this report, while Centrica Business Solutions’ Jean-Yves Cherruault has offered their viewpoint on what sustainable leadership looks like.

edie’s Sustainable Business Leadership survey was conducted over a four-week period throughout the month of March. In total, 256 respondents took part in the survey – ranging from in-house sustainability and energy professionals to external consultants and specialists. More than 90% of respondents were based in the UK, representing sectors ranging from manufacturing, the built environment, retail, transport, the public sector and others.

CLICK READ THE REPORT to the side of this text to access your version of the report.