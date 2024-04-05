SustyTalk: Lavazza’s Veronica Rossi on creating more sustainable coffee supply chains

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The #SustyTalk series is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

This new episode sees edie’s content editor Sarah George in conversation with Veronica Rossi, senior sustainability manager at Lavazza Group and manager at the Lavazza Foundation.

She is on hand to share her learnings on effectively strategising and collaborating for climate action and social sustainability in complex multinational supply chains such as those seen in the coffee sector. The Foundation now works with 180,000+ coffee workers across more than 20 countries, Rossi says.

There is a particular focus on supporting and empowering female coffee growers in this interview. Women account for up to 70% of the workforce on coffee plantations but continue to be under-represented when it comes to decision-making and business leadership. Working with these women, Rossi argues, is key to delivering supply chains that are more resilient to environmental challenges and which have a lower environmental footprint.

She says: “Women are present in the industry fundamental for the industry to be thriving… but they are not the ones taking the decisions on how to manage the coffee fields. There is that gap but there is also a big opportunity.”

Lavazza recently showcased its work with women in coffee supply chains at the UN headquarters in New York. The showcase included the Foundation’s latest annual charity calendar – a key tool for its communications on these issues with the general public.

WIth that in mind, this interview also provides advice on how businesses can join up their work on environmental and social sustainability with their core strategy, and how this complex work can be conveyed to customers.

