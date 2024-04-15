SustyTalk: Rotterdam Vice Mayor Chantal Zeegers on delivering a just energy transition

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

The #SustyTalk series is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

This new episode sees edie’s content editor Sarah George in conversation with Chantal Zeegers, Vice Mayor of Rotterdam.

She shares her experience in supporting the city-region to transition to clean energy and improve energy efficiency so far, covering progress made and challenges still remaining in both the private sector and in homes.

Rotterdam is the industrial hub of the Netherlands. Its port is the busiest in Europe in terms of annual cargo tonnage, and generates around one-tenth of the nation’s GDP. Maximising this economic opportunity while driving down carbon and improving livelihoods is a priority for the city.

Zeegers also shares her hopes for the upcoming World Energy Congress. From 22-25 April, Rotterdam will welcome more than 7,000 delegates including policymakers and business leaders in a bid to drive clean, inclusive energy transitions across the world.

Zeegers explains why her priority will be to emphasise the intersections between social sustainability and the energy transition.

She says: “Energy is a basic necessity in everyone’s life and I think this is a focus point we should address more, instead of only the technological part.

“A large majority of the residents of Rotterdam are not very wealthy… so we need to really invest in opportunities for the Rotterdammers so they can participate in our policy.

“Besides the climate goals, we have a social goal… an affordable and just transition is one of our focal points.”

