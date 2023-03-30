The 2023 Sustainable Business Leadership Report

This new report provides a detailed analysis of our 2023 Business Leadership Survey, which was taken by 225 sustainability and energy professionals. It also includes key information from edie's Business Leadership Month (March 2023).

Delivered as part of edie’s Business Leadership Month, the 2023 Sustainable Business Leadership Survey explored the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities facing corporate sustainability and climate action in 2023. We hosted the Survey in February 2023 and 225 professionals responded.

This new, free-to-download report summarises all the key findings, tracking:

Opinions on what personal traits sustainability leaders must embody in the 2020s

The impact of the energy and cost-of-living crises on sustainable business

Priorities for business investment in sustainability initiatives

And much more.

The report also provides a summary of the key content and events that took place within the month – giving readers an end-to-end overview of the current state of sustainability leadership in the UK.

This report includes an exclusive foreword from Forum for the Future’s director Sally Uren, plus insight from our sponsors, Verco and the Charities Aid Foundation, and our supporting partners, BSI and the Institute of Directors.

Click ‘READ THE REPORT’ to access your copy.