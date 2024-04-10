The Business Guide to Net-Zero Heating

The ongoing cost-of-living-crisis and the massive increases in energy costs over the last few years have placed heating and energy well at the forefront of political, social and corporate discussions. But energy efficiency and heat are not just cost saving mechanisms.

With heating across the domestic, commercial and public sector buildings accounting for nearly half of the energy used in the UK, there is much debate about the most sustainable technologies to avoid energy waste and to cut carbon emissions and fuel costs and help businesses make strides toward their net-zero targets.

The UK is heavily reliant on natural gas as a primary fuel source, not just for heating, but also for electricity generation. According to National Grid, around 85% of households use gas for heating, making it one of the most important sectors to decarbonise. As such, this is no easy task for businesses to explore.

There are many considerations and challenges businesses will need to observe and overcome to implement changes and systems that help them reduce emissions from heating. This guide, produced in partnership with Centrica Business Solutions, answers all those questions and more.

