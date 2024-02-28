The Business Guide to the Just Transition

The Just Transition refers to seizing the socioeconomic benefits of creating a more environmentally and socially sustainable society as the net-zero transition gathers pace.

While the movement itself is still in its infancy, many corporates are already examining their operations and value chains, analysing how their products, services and facilities impact workers and communities. As the net-zero transition picks up speed, many firms will need to explore how they will change for good, and what that means for the workers and communities they rely on.

As more standards, frameworks and certification options emerge for businesses, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest developments in this area and then translate the science, data and trends into easy-to-understand and actionable programmes and messages. Businesses, governments and investors alike will need to work together to ensure that no communities are left behind and that a net-zero future is an equitable one too. However, for many firms, the Just Transition remains ill-defined and therefore lacks the buy-in that other key sustainability issues like net-zero have.

This report, created in partnership with Lloyds Bank, breaks down exactly what the Just Transition means for businesses, and what actions can be taken to embed its principles into net-zero transition plans.

Click Read the Guide to access your copy of the Business Guide to the Just Transition.