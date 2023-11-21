The COP28 Business Primer

As the green economy gears up for climate negotiations at COP28 next week, this new business guide offers a timely state-of-play as to what is at stake at COP28 and the ramifications it could have for businesses.

In 2015, at COP21, the Paris Agreement was formulated and ratified soon after, giving the UN a north star grounded in science to push toward. The Paris Agreement spurred action toward a collective mission to limit the global temperature increase to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels by 2100, and to act to adapt to the already existing effects of climate change.

COP28 is focused on ‘transitioning’ from ambition to action, with a dedicated Action Agenda set up to act as a framework for global negotiations for politicians and world leaders. That’s not to say that COP28 won’t have implications for businesses– quite the opposite in fact. What is decided, or left undecided, in Dubai will shape climate discourse for the next 12 months. Businesses will have to adapt to the shifting agenda of how nations plan to avert the climate crisis and accelerate decarbonisation.

This edie business guide will provide an end-to-end overview of the key themes being discussed at COP28. Each day’s programming incorporates four cross-cutting themes that underpin effective, interconnected delivery. These are: Technology & Innovation, Inclusion, Frontline Communities and Finance. This report will tailor these themes to the key sectors and focus topics that our primary audience of in-house sustainability professionals focus on, creating an in-depth look at how COP28 could shape progress across the entire sustainability spectrum as a result.

Click read the report to access your copy of our COP28 Primer Report.