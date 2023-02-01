The critical success factors of implementing your net-zero plan

The strategy is only the beginning. If your organisation has set (or is in the process of developing) a science-based target, you might be wondering what’s next for you to achieve it. Many businesses are actively seeking the best pathway to make their net-zero targets a reality, and if you’re looking to learn from others’ experience, you’re in the right place.

In this webinar, Doyin Adeleye, Managing Consultant at Energise, will share what you need to consider before implementing your net-zero strategy. Using real-life examples and case studies, Doyin will provide invaluable insight into what turning ambition into action looks like across a variety of industries. Following a stocktake of key lessons, the session will also take a closer look at two organisations with two different starting points in their transition to net-zero.

Whether you’ve taken your first steps through compliance and mandatory reporting, or have felt the pressures of supply chain engagement, no two challenges are the same. This webinar will include an audience Q&A, allowing registrants the opportunity to get all of their strategy and action plan-related questions answered.

Discussion points: