The edie Communications Handbook 2022

How can businesses accelerate climate action by engaging key stakeholders? Our new Communications Handbook is designed to help readers communicate environmental topics to investors, consumers, colleagues and suppliers.

This new edie Communications Handbook, published as part of our 2022 Engagement Week editorial campaign, outlines how businesses of all sizes and sectors can be clearer in

their sustainability-related marketing, engagement and communications.

Specifically, it sets out some of the most prominent environmental issues and

terminologies in the business space and outlines how sustainability professionals can engage a range of internal and external stakeholders with this fast-evolving agenda. Topics covered are net-zero, climate adaptation, ESG, biodiversity and the circular economy.

For each topic, the Handbook provides insight on how sustainability teams can engage board members, other colleagues, suppliers and consumers.

Our hope is that this Handbook will help you to fine-tune your approach to crucial conversations – regardless of whether your organisation has an established strategy, is looking to re-invent its approach, or is just getting started on its sustainability communications journey.

Fill out the form on this page and click ‘Download Now’ to access your copy of the Handbook.