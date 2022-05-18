The Net-Zero Business Barometer 2022

edie's Net-Zero Business Barometer is based on the results of an in-depth online survey of hudreds of sustainability and energy professionals, providing a progress update on the low-carbon transition at businesses across the UK.

The race to net-zero is well and truly underway. With national and regional net-zero targets now covering 90% of global GDP, businesses are being compelled to act. In many cases, they can move further and faster than nations. But, of course, challenges still remain in

turning ambition into action.

edie’s Net-Zero Business Barometer was launched last year to provide a regular temperature check and progress update regarding the decarbonisation of business across the UK. The 2022 Barometer is based on an in-depth online survey, answered by 256 respondents *.

Read this report, hosted in association with Inspired Energy Plc, to find out:

What proportion of UK businesses have set net-zero targets

How businesses are addressing their Scope 3 (indirect) emissions on the road to net-zero

Which low-carbon technologies and processes are priority investments this year

What skills sustainability and energy leaders think are the most important for leading executives…

… And much more. This report also includes an exclusive Industry Viewpoint penned by Inspired Energy Plc’s head of carbon services Kristina Beadle.

