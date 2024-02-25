The Sustainable Business Leadership Sessions: Purpose, green skills and emissions data

Hosted as part of edie’s annual Business Leadership month, this afternoon of live and interactive webinar presentations and discussions is dedicated to helping sustainability and energy professionals develop and deliver industry-leading strategies and projects in 2024, covering topics ranging from top-line strategy development to targeted upskilling and data collection work.

This premium online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session will be a Q&A-style panel debate on the future of purpose-led business; the second will be a series of back-to-back best practice case studies on green jobs and skills; and the third will provide insights and top tips on enhancing sustainability data – a key facet of effective strategy delivery.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions on the day. Full details of the events are as below.

(13:00 – 14:00)

The Q&A Purpose Panel: What will purpose-led business look like in 2024?



Purpose was a buzzword in recent years. But now, businesses such as Unilever are deliberately reframing their messaging and strategising. Moreover, other firms, up against fresh financial and policy pressures, are needing to back-track on previous ESG commitments and are reconsidering certification under purpose-led schemes.

With this in mind, a selection of business leaders and climate experts will discuss the ongoing external challenges facing the movement towards purpose-led business and outline potential pathways forward.

Chair

Sarah George, Deputy Editor, edie

Speakers

Emily Kraftman , Managing Director, UK & Europe at Who Gives A Crap

Jennifer Allyn , Campaigns & Program Director, ClimateVoice

Ben Kellard, Director of Business Strategy, CISL

Discussion Points

Are CEOs stepping back from purpose amid shot-term pressures?

Effective ways of communicating business purpose and building trust.

Avoiding purpose-washing through meaningful action and transparency.

(14:15 – 15:15)

2) Best practice case studies: Upskilling staff and promoting green jobs



Our second session of the afternoon will see hand-picked selection of businesses deliver short, action-focused case study presentations on how they are identifying and closing green skills gaps within their operations and/or supply chain.

Chair

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Speakers

Becky Schnauffer , global head of talent solutions, LinkedIn

Rahul Mohan, Net-zero carbon lead, Enviro nment Agency

Discussion Points

How to identify green upskilling opportunities

Partnerships for skills pipeline developments

Embedding sustainability across different departments

(15:30 – 16:15)

3) 45-minute masterclass: Getting to grips with emissions data



Our third and final Sustainable Business Leadership session will help professionals get to grips with their emissions data, covering issues ranging from accurate measurement and tracking to best-practice disclosures. Data is crucial to meaningful climate strategy development, tracking delivery and identifying further opportunities for improvements and leadership.

Chair

Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie

Speakers

McKenna Smith, Head of Validation, Science Based Targets initiative

Discussion Points