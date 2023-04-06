Towards Zero Waste: The Circular Economy Action Sessions

Hosted during edie’s special Circular Economy Week of digital content and events, the Circular Economy Action Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to capturing the business opportunity of a resource-efficient, zero-waste economy.

There remains huge environmental, social and financial opportunities when it comes to transitioning away from ‘take-make-waste’ linear models towards a circular economy based on regenerative principles.

Indeed, edie’s recent Business Leadership Survey revealed that 38% of UK businesses are placing a “high priority” on waste management and resource efficiency over the next 12 months, with 17% stating it is “business-critical”. Meanwhile, the interrelation between zero-waste commitments and wider net-zero carbon goals is becoming ever clearer.

So, with an increasing number of businesses putting the circular economy at the forefront of their sustainability agenda, what will it take to accelerate the transition?

This online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session (one hour) will be a Q&A-style discussion around waste management and resource efficiency; the second session (one hour) will be a series of quick-fire circular economy business case studies; and the third session (45 minutes) will take a ‘masterclass’ format focused on eliminating single-use plastics.

Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions on the day. Full details of the three sessions are as follows:

The Net-Zero Waste Q&A: Learning from the Leaders (12:30 – 13:30)

Kicking off our Action Sessions, a selection of circular economy leaders and corporate sustainability practitioners will share their drivers and opportunities when it comes to accelerating the circular economy transition for their business and across the wider value chain.

Discussion points

Waste and net-zero: How transitioning to a circular economy can support your decarbonisation goals

National and local policy: Need-to-know updates, key frameworks and policy gaps

Tools, technologies and financial instruments to accelerate the circular economy transition

Closing the Loop: Business Case Studies to Make the Circular Economy Happen (13:45 – 14:45)

Our second Action Session offers up a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the individuals and organisations that are redesigning systems, embracing closed-loop principals, and engaging with key stakeholders to eliminate waste.

Discussion points

How to rethink your business model to increase resource efficiency

5 years on from “Blue Planet 2 effect”: How to re-engage consumers and employees on your circular economy journey

Practical methods to cut waste at every stage of your supply chain

45-Minute Masterclass: Turning the Tide on Single-Use Plastics (14:45-15:30)

Our third and final Action Session will equip you with specific tools, innovative approaches and practical insights to move beyond packaging commitments to meaningful action.

Discussion points