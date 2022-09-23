Achieving the SDGs: Innovations for People and Planet

With less than 10 years to meet the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), an ambitious global effort is underway to deliver the 2030 promise. This new report spotlights some of the innovations being rolled out to accelerate progress.

As the world rapidly approaches the 2030 deadline for the Goals, there is a danger that they are being forgotten.

There are reasons for hope, however – as highlighted by the “Blueprint for Business Leadership” report, published in the same week as this document. One of those reasons is the ever-growing number of breakthrough solutions and innovations that can solve the biggest environmental and social challenges.

This second report, compiled by edie’s Innovation Partner, Springwise, shines a spotlight on some of those solutions and innovations. The report provides a much-needed overview of the current innovations and potential technological breakthroughs that could accelerate progress towards each of the 17 SDGs, including hundreds of links and references for readers to explore those innovations further.

The report has been developed as part of the Sustainable Development Goals Week 2022 (19 – 23 September) – edie’s themed week of editorial content and events dedicated to informing and inspiring businesses to accelerate action on the Global Goals.