Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you!

Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

For our inaugural episode – recorded from the team’s homes across Sussex – Luke, Matt and Sarah begin with a game of “good COP/bad COP” before sharing what they’re most looking forward to about the summit, from the high-level World Climate Action Summit and sessions on energy, health and youth empowerment, through to the unique surroundings and experiences Dubai has to offer.

COP28 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

Upcoming episodes of COP28 Covered will feature daily round-ups, special guests, listener quizzes and more – all available to listen and subscribe to, for free, here on edie.net along with all major podcasting platforms:

COP28 Covered will be broadcast from various locations around Dubai – including the edie team’s glamorous AirBnB – with episodes airing around 5pm (UK time) each day.

