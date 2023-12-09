COP28 Covered Podcast episode 10 | Nature Day special – is this the biodiversity breakthrough we needed?

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

Our tenth episode brings you all the latest news and views from the climate summit on 9 December – the day in the Presidency team’s thematic agenda dedicated to nature, land-use and oceans.

Luke serves up two interviews with experts on these topics, which we know are crucial in terms of both climate mitigation and adaptation.

He starts the day off at the Nature Pavillion in the Blue Zone, with a discussion with Business for Nature’s chief executive Eva Zabey. They catch up on the recent ‘It’s Now for Nature’ camapign launch, and Eva gives her views on whether COP processes properly embed nature.

He then sits down for a chat with the FAIRR Initiative’s senior technical specialist for climate and biodiversity, Sajeev Mohankumar. FAIRR is a huge investor network working to drive awareness and egnagement on ESG risks and opportunities, with a focus on food systems.

Finally, Luke dials Sarah in the UK for her top three stories of the day, including the COP28 Presidency’s efforts to align national and international work on climate and nature. She additionally reveals the winner of the previous episode’s ‘Stocktake Storytime’ and provides our final listener quiz. Send answers to this quiz to podcast@fav-house.com to be in with a chance to win our last £10 eco-voucher!

COP28 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainability Uncovered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

This spin-off show features daily round-ups, special guests, listener quizzes and more – all available to listen and subscribe to, for free, here on edie.net along with all major podcasting platforms:

COP28 Covered will be broadcast from various locations around Dubai – including the edie team’s glamorous AirBnB – with episodes airing around 5pm (UK time) each day.

