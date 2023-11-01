Net-Zero November: edie’s bumper month of climate action content is underway

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Now in its fifth year, Net-Zero November is edie’s themed month of editorial content and events dedicated to informing, inspiring and empowering sustainability and energy professionals on the road to a net-zero carbon future for business.

As Dubai gears up to host COP28 (30 November – 12 December) many businesses will be examining their current approaches to net-zero and waiting to see what global negotiations will deliver to shape climate action and respond to the energy crisis. As such, edie’s Net-Zero November is an entire month’s worth of content dedicated to empowering our audience to accelerate the net-zero revolution while delivering a just and green economic rebound.

This year’s programme takes an even deeper dive into achieving net-zero, covering the practicalities of reducing emissions; exploring the burgeoning trend of Net-Zero Transition Plans; and looking at best practice case studies of corporates who are forging ahead with their net-zero plans.

Net-Zero November: Content & events

Sustainable Business Tracker report

The new Sustainable Business Tracker report series will take a regular temperature-check of sustainability and energy professionals, along with other professionals that have touchpoints with sustainability and net-zero including business leaders, communications, procurement and finance teams, with a big focus on net-zero.

The first Sustainable Business Tracker survey, which takes approximately 10 minutes to complete, is now open, and the anonymised survey results will be presented in a full report on edie in November – giving readers the information they need to make more informed sustainability decisions. Please take the survey here.

Net-Zero November podcast special

edie’s podcast, Sustainability Uncovered, will be hosting a net-zero special. From interviews with organisations aspiring to reach net-zero to innovative projects and methods to capture the messages at COP28, this special efforts will cover the broad spectrum of net-zero targets and conversations.

Net-Zero November interviews and opinion pieces

Throughout the month, the edie editorial team will be speaking to a star-studded array of sustainability experts, from the NGOs and activists driving change, to the in-house sustainability professionals igniting change across key businesses.

From deep dives with companies that have already set action plans to reach net-zero, to thought leadership pieces from those on the ground at COP28, via NGOs and experts who are examining the key net-zero trends, edie will have a weekly selection of exclusive content to read, watch and listen to, to help you with your own net-zero transition.

Want to have your opinions shared on edie? We’re still looking for contributions from in-house sustainability professionals at end-user businesses and NGOs. Get in touch at newsdesk@fav-house.com

Net-Zero November Action Sessions

Back by popular demand, edie’s Net-Zero Carbon Action Sessions offer up an afternoon of live, interactive webinar presentations and discussions – all dedicated to giving businesses the tools and insights to accelerate progress on net-zero targets in ways that are transparent and aligned with the latest standards.

This premium online event effectively combines four edie webinars into a single afternoon, with each webinar session taking a particular focus and format. The first session will be a Q&A-style net-zero debate; the second will be a series of back-to-back best practice case studies; the third will focus on delivering a robust net-zero Transition Plan; and the fourth will explore how to adopt smart grid technologies.

Organisations confirmed for the sessions include the UN High Level Climate Champions, Mars Wrigley, Springer Nature, the Transitions Plan Taskforce, Bupa, Royal Mai and more.

Click here to register for the Net-Zero Carbon Action Sessions.

Net-Zero November Innovations round-up

edie’s innovations of the month round-ups will continue in November, with a special focus on the net-zero solutions and projects that could prove to be transformative in efforts to combat the climate crisis. See previous round-ups here.

Countdown to COP28

In the run-up to COP28, the edie editorial team is hosting an exclusive series of content and events to keep everyone informed and up-to-date.

Countdown to COP28 will include news articles, in-depth features, exclusive interviews, guest blogs, online events and regular ‘Action Trackers’ providing the latest need-to-know climate diplomacy news from across the world in brief. The Action Trackers are available to edie members exclusively.

The edie team will also be reporting on the ground at COP28 in December.

You can access all of edie’s COP28-related content here.