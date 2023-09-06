Net-Zero Awards: Shortlist of finalists revealed
Following hundreds of entries for edie’s brand new Net-Zero Awards, we are proud to unveil the shortlist of amazing and inspiring organisations and projects looking to deliver the net-zero transition. Drumroll, please...
Brought to you by the team behind the long-established and hugely popular edie Awards, this brand-new sister awards scheme is specially created to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy.
From breakthrough innovations and solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – the Net-Zero Awards is a timely opportunity to have your net-zero efforts and achievements recognised by thousands of businesses and climate experts.
An awards ceremony will then take place at 30 Euston Square in London on the evening of Wednesday 15 November, bringing together business leaders, sustainability and net-zero executives, politicians, NGOs and experts across all aspects of sustainability and decarbonisation. See the full checklist below or for more information about finalists and tickets, click here.
Congratulations to our Net-Zero Awards finalists, listed below.
Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year
- Ampersand Partners – CUBE Competition
- Apetito & Wiltshire Farm Foods – Project Boomerang!
- eBay’s Buy Better Than New campaign
- Environment Agency – Net Zero Behaviour Change Programme
- National Grid ESO – Demand Flexibility Service (DFS)
- Nesta – Money Saving Boiler Challenge
- VINCI Facilities & SMYTHS Toys – Energy Super Savers
- Workspace Group – Building-wide energy savings campaign
Built Environment Project of the Year
- atNorth – SWE01 Data Center in Stockholm, Sweden
- Cenergist – Clustering for Warmth
- IES and Dublin City Council – Digital Twin Modelling for Climate Resilient Housing
- Royal Mail – Midlands Parcels Superhub
- s2e Technologies – EVE Park
- Speedy Hire’s built environment project
- Squire Patton Boggs, BW:Workplace Experts and Perkins and Will – Squire Patton Boggs London office relocation
- Whitbread – The ‘electric only’ Swindon Town Centre Premier Inn
Communications Agency of the Year
- Content Coms
- Larkin PR
- Luminous
- Madano
- PLMR
- SEC Newgate UK
- Siren Comms
- The Marketing Pod
Consultancy of the Year
- Planet Mark
- Proxima
- SNC-Lavalin
- South Pole
- The AHSN Network
- thinkBeyond
- Useful Projects
- Verco
Energy Efficiency Project of the Year
- Chivas Brothers – Heat Recovery Technology for Energy and Carbon Reduction in Distillation
- Clarion Housing – Clarion’s SHDF Demonstrator Project – Leading the Decarbonisation of Social Housing
- DS Smith – Championing Energy Efficiency at DS Smith Gent Site (Belgium)
- Eon Control Solutions and Currys – Strategic Energy Peak Avoidance and Project Demand
- The Gym Group working with Mitsubishi Electric and Oventrop – Decarbonising hot water in The Gym Group’s Leyland site
- VOR for Faithful and Gould / Unitas – Newford Estate, Stoke on Trent
- WMG – Net Zero Innovation Network (NZIN)
- Worcestershire and The Marches Business Energy Efficiency Programme
Innovation of the Year: Projects and Products
- CarbonFree – SkyCycle™
- Greatcell Energy Pty – World record low light perovskite solar cell
- Innovatium – PRISMA – A Liquid Air Battery innovation that delivers Compressor Integrated Energy Storage (CIES)
- MacRebur – The Plastic Road Company
- Ohmium Lotus: Innovating to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like energy, heavy industry and transportation
- Shellworks – Vivomer
- Solinatra Truly Sustainable Materials
- UK Power Networks – Project Stratus
Innovation of the Year: Software, Systems & Services
- DCC/Urban Tide – uZero
- Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Improveasy, Next Energy Solutions, and 0800 Repair – GMCA Retrofit Portal
- n2s and KA2 – Delivering a sustainable and accountable tech economy
- One Tribe – Climate Action API
- OVO – Charge Anytime
- SNC-Lavalin – Decarbonomics™
- Tata Consultancy Services – End-to-End Sustainability Platform (E2ESP)
- Zeigo by Schneider Electric
Manufacturer of the Year
- Britvic: Healthier People, Healthier Planet
- Coca-Cola Europacific Partners – Action on Climate
- DS Smith’s Path to Net Zero
- Hypertherm Associates – 2030 Sustainability Goals
- Interface
- Laing O’Rourke and Explore Manufacturing – Centre of Excellence for Modern Construction (CEMC)
- Suzano – Commitments to Renewing Life
- Tarkett
Mobility Project of the Year
- First Mile – Waste and recycling collection and consolidation by electric cargo bike
- Go-Ahead Group – Transitioning to Net Zero: Hydrogen-powered buses in Crawley
- Heathrow Sustainable Aviation Fuel Incentive Scheme
- HIVED Sustainable Parcel Delivery
- Mobilityways
- Royal Mail low and zero-emission fleet
- Speedy Hire – De-Carbonising Fleet, accelerating towards Net-Zero!
- UK Power Networks – Optimise Prime
Net-Zero Hero
- Clara Bagenal George – Introba
- Carolyn Ball – Compass Group UK & Ireland
- Julie Furnell – Mobiltiyways
- Tom Maskill – Webmart
- Alison McRae – Glasgow Chamber of Commerce
- Richard V. Piacentini – Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
- Namrata Sandhu – Vaayu
- Mike Schooling – Indra Renewable Technologies
Net-Zero Strategy of the Year
- British Antarctic Survey – Towards Net Zero
- Formula E’s Net Zero Strategy
- HEINEKEN
- Mitie Plan Zero – Decarbonisation, Delivered™
- Schneider Electric x TEAM LEWIS – A Net Zero Future
- Virgin Media O2’s Road to Net Zero
- Vodafone UK Net Zero Strategy
- Winvic Construction – Doing it Right for a Sustainable Future
Product of the Year
- Aggregate Industries – Foamix-ECO™
- CDP – Corporate Environmental Action Tracker
- CrowdHouse Energy – Helios Volt
- EMR – Reusable Steel
- GeoPura – hydrogen powered generator
- Graphenstone Paints UK – Graphenstone Ambient Pro+
- Kelda Showers – Next-Generation Air-Powered Showers
- Mitsubishi Electric – The Ecodan CAHV-R450YA-HPB commercial air source heat pump
Renewable Energy Project of the Year
- Boreal Light GmbH – Integrated Solar Water Desalination Project For Drinking, Irrigation, Fish Farm And Waste Recycling At Lodwar Hospital, Kenya
- Bouygues Energies & Services – Swaffham Prior Renewable Heat Network
- Cero Generation and Enso Energy – The Larks Green solar farm
- Exeter City Council – Water Lane Smart Grid and Storage Project
- Honeywell Ecofining™
- Indra Renewable Technologies – The world’s largest Vehicle-to-home (V2H) trial
- Syzygy – G-Park Zevenaar
- The Gym Group working with Mitsubishi Electric and Oventrop – Renewable hot water for The Gym Group’s Leyland site
Smart Systems and Flexibility Project of the Year
- Electricity North West & Kelvatek – Enabling the proactive management of the Electricity North West low voltage electricity distribution network
- Glen Dimplex, Centrica and Midland Heart – Increasing renewable generation with smart heat batteries
- National Grid ESO – Demand Flexibility Service – DFS
- Octopus Energy – Intelligent Octopus
- OVO – Power Move
- OVO – Charge Anytime
- Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks – Project TRANSITION
- UK Power Networks – Active Response
Supply Chain Decarbonisation Project of the Year
- Aviva – Operations Net Zero supply chain
- Defra – UK Government Digital Sustainability Alliance
- Gravis and Mannok – Northern Ireland Hydrogen Valley
- Grosvenor and Heart of the City – Supplier Mentoring Programme
- Minviro – MineBIT – Battery Impact Calculator
- Olleco and Arla Foods – Poo Power Project
- Schneider Electric x TEAM LEWIS – Zero Carbon Project
- Unilever Supplier Climate Programme
The Lloyds Bank Just Transition Award
- Cora – Creating amazing spaces with sustainability at their core
- Laing O’Rourke – Building Opportunities Programme
- OVO – Plan Zero
- Pilgrim’s UK’s Human Rights Impact Assessment (HRIA) – a first for a livestock supply chain in Europe
- Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks – Project Local Energy Oxfordshire (LEO)
- Shree Ramkrishna Exports – Solarizing Dudhala Village – SRK
- Voyage – Young Leaders for Sustainable Cities
- Winvic Construction – Doing It Right for a Sustainable Future
—BOOK YOUR PLACE at the Net-Zero Awards 2023—
An awards ceremony will then take place at 30 Euston Square in London on the evening of Wednesday 15 November, bringing together business leaders, sustainability and net-zero executives, politicians, NGOs and experts across all aspects of sustainability and decarbonisation.
All the information on how to enter the awards and how to partner with the event to promote the best business decarbonisation, is available on edie’s new Net-Zero Awards website.
Net-Zero November 2023
The inaugural Net-Zero Awards are being delivered as part of Net-Zero November – edie’s flagship month of editorial content and events dedicated to informing, inspiring and empowering sustainability and energy professionals on the road to a net-zero carbon future for business.
The Awards ceremony will be held on the same day as edie’s SPARK! Net-Zero Action Workshops – a full-day event which brings sustainability and energy practitioners together for a day of co-creative workshops which spark new business ideas and actions on the path to net-zero.
More details on Net-Zero November and the Workshops event will be released in due course.
© Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.
Please login or Register to leave a comment.