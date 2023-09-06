Net-Zero Awards: Shortlist of finalists revealed

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Brought to you by the team behind the long-established and hugely popular edie Awards, this brand-new sister awards scheme is specially created to recognise and reward the individuals and organisations that are spearheading the transition towards a net-zero carbon economy.

From breakthrough innovations and solutions through to industry-leading carbon reduction programmes and bold collaborative initiatives – the Net-Zero Awards is a timely opportunity to have your net-zero efforts and achievements recognised by thousands of businesses and climate experts.

An awards ceremony will then take place at 30 Euston Square in London on the evening of Wednesday 15 November, bringing together business leaders, sustainability and net-zero executives, politicians, NGOs and experts across all aspects of sustainability and decarbonisation. See the full checklist below or for more information about finalists and tickets, click here.

Congratulations to our Net-Zero Awards finalists, listed below.

Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year

Ampe rsand Partners – CUBE Competition

Apetito & Wiltshire Farm Foods – Project Boomerang!

eBay’s Buy Better Than New campaign

Environment Agency – Net Zero Behaviour Change Programme

National Grid ESO – Demand Flexibility Service (DFS)

Nesta – Money Saving Boiler Challenge

VINCI Facilities & SMYTHS Toys – Energy Super Savers

Workspace Group – Building-wide energy savings campaign

Built Environment Project of the Year

atNorth – SWE01 Data Center in Stockholm, Sweden

Cenergist – Clustering for Warmth

IES and Dublin City Council – Digital Twin Modelling for Climate Resilient Housing

Royal Mail – Midlands Parcels Superhub

s2e Technologies – EVE Park

Speedy Hire’s built environment project

Squire Patton Boggs, BW:Workplace Experts and Perkins and Will – Squire Patton Boggs London office relocation

Whitbread – The ‘electric only’ Swindon Town Centre Premier Inn

Communications Agency of the Year

Content Coms

Larkin PR

Luminous

Madano

PLMR

SEC Newgate UK

Siren Comms

The Marketing Pod

Consultancy of the Year

Planet Mark

Proxima

SNC-Lavalin

South Pole

The AHSN Network

thinkBeyond

Useful Projects

Verco

Energy Efficiency Project of the Year

Chivas Brothers – Heat Recovery Technology for Energy and Carbon Reduction in Distillation

Clarion Housing – Clarion’s SHDF Demonstrator Project – Leading the Decarbonisation of Social Housing

DS Smith – Championing Energy Efficiency at DS Smith Gent Site (Belgium)

Eon Control Solutions and Currys – Strategic Energy Peak Avoidance and Project Demand

The Gym Group working with Mitsubishi Electric and Oventrop – Decarbonising hot water in The Gym Group’s Leyland site

VOR for Faithful and Gould / Unitas – Newford Estate, Stoke on Trent

WMG – Net Zero Innovation Network (NZIN)

Worcestershire and The Marches Business Energy Efficiency Programme

Innovation of the Year: Projects and Products

CarbonFree – SkyCycle™

Greatcell Energy Pty – World record low light perovskite solar cell

Innovatium – PRISMA – A Liquid Air Battery innovation that delivers Compressor Integrated Energy Storage (CIES)

MacRebur – The Plastic Road Company

Ohmium Lotus: Innovating to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like energy, heavy industry and transportation

Shellworks – Vivomer

Solinatra Truly Sustainable Materials

UK Power Networks – Project Stratus

Innovation of the Year: Software, Systems & Services

DCC/Urban Tide – uZero

Greater Manchester Combined Authority, Improveasy, Next Energy Solutions, and 0800 Repair – GMCA Retrofit Portal

n2s and KA2 – Delivering a sustainable and accountable tech economy

One Tribe – Climate Action API

OVO – Charge Anytime

SNC-Lavalin – Decarbonomics™

Tata Consultancy Services – End-to-End Sustainability Platform (E2ESP)

Zeigo by Schneider Electric

Manufacturer of the Year

Britvic: Healthier People, Healthier Planet

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners – Action on Climate

DS Smith’s Path to Net Zero

Hypertherm Associates – 2030 Sustainability Goals

Interface

Laing O’Rourke and Explore Manufacturing – Centre of Excellence for Modern Construction (CEMC)

Suzano – Commitments to Renewing Life

Tarkett

Mobility Project of the Year

First Mile – Waste and recycling collection and consolidation by electric cargo bike

Go-Ahead Group – Transitioning to Net Zero: Hydrogen-powered buses in Crawley

Heathrow Sustainable Aviation Fuel Incentive Scheme

HIVED Sustainable Parcel Delivery

Mobilityways

Royal Mail low and zero-emission fleet

Speedy Hire – De-Carbonising Fleet, accelerating towards Net-Zero!

UK Power Networks – Optimise Prime

Net-Zero Hero

Clara Bagenal George – Introba

Carolyn Ball – Compass Group UK & Ireland

Julie Furnell – Mobiltiyways

Tom Maskill – Webmart

Alison McRae – Glasgow Chamber of Commerce

Richard V. Piacentini – Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Namrata Sandhu – Vaayu

Mike Schooling – Indra Renewable Technologies

Net-Zero Strategy of the Year

British Antarctic Survey – Towards Net Zero

Formula E’s Net Zero Strategy

HEINEKEN

Mitie Plan Zero – Decarbonisation, Delivered™

Schneider Electric x TEAM LEWIS – A Net Zero Future

Virgin Media O2’s Road to Net Zero

Vodafone UK Net Zero Strategy

Winvic Construction – Doing it Right for a Sustainable Future

Product of the Year

Aggregate Industries – Foamix-ECO™

CDP – Corporate Environmental Action Tracker

CrowdHouse Energy – Helios Volt

EMR – Reusable Steel

GeoPura – hydrogen powered generator

Graphenstone Paints UK – Graphenstone Ambient Pro+

Kelda Showers – Next-Generation Air-Powered Showers

Mitsubishi Electric – The Ecodan CAHV-R450YA-HPB commercial air source heat pump

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Boreal Light GmbH – Integrated Solar Water Desalination Project For Drinking, Irrigation, Fish Farm And Waste Recycling At Lodwar Hospital, Kenya

Bouygues Energies & Services – Swaffham Prior Renewable Heat Network

Cero Generation and Enso Energy – The Larks Green solar farm

Exeter City Council – Water Lane Smart Grid and Storage Project

Honeywell Ecofining™

Indra Renewable Technologies – The world’s largest Vehicle-to-home (V2H) trial

Syzygy – G-Park Zevenaar

The Gym Group working with Mitsubishi Electric and Oventrop – Renewable hot water for The Gym Group’s Leyland site

Smart Systems and Flexibility Project of the Year

Electricity North West & Kelvatek – Enabling the proactive management of the Electricity North West low voltage electricity distribution network

Glen Dimplex, Centrica and Midland Heart – Increasing renewable generation with smart heat batteries

National Grid ESO – Demand Flexibility Service – DFS

Octopus Energy – Intelligent Octopus

OVO – Power Move

OVO – Charge Anytime

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks – Project TRANSITION

UK Power Networks – Active Response

Supply Chain Decarbonisation Project of the Year

Aviva – Operations Net Zero supply chain

Defra – UK Government Digital Sustainability Alliance

Gravis and Mannok – Northern Ireland Hydrogen Valley

Grosvenor and Heart of the City – Supplier Mentoring Programme

Minviro – MineBIT – Battery Impact Calculator

Olleco and Arla Foods – Poo Power Project

Schneider Electric x TEAM LEWIS – Zero Carbon Project

Unilever Supplier Climate Programme

The Lloyds Bank Just Transition Award

Cora – Creating amazing spaces with sustainability at their core

Laing O’Rourke – Building Opportunities Programme

OVO – Plan Zero

Pilgrim’s UK’s Human Rights Impact Assessment (HRIA) – a first for a livestock supply chain in Europe

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks – Project Local Energy Oxfordshire (LEO)

Shree Ramkrishna Exports – Solarizing Dudhala Village – SRK

Voyage – Young Leaders for Sustainable Cities

Winvic Construction – Doing It Right for a Sustainable Future

