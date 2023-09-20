‘This is idiocy’: Green economy leaders urge PM not to backtrack on key low-carbon policies

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Media outlets including the BBC and the Guardian began reporting late on Tuesday (19 September) that the Prime Minister is preparing to confirm several green policy rollbacks in a speech to be delivered in the coming days.

Journalists have been told by Government sources that Sunak intends to move the 2030 end-date for the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, set under Boris Johnson, back to 2035. 2035 is the date set in the EU and also the latest date by which the International Energy Agency (IEA) recommends that developed nations make this change.

There are also reports that Sunak will delay a ban on off-grid oil boilers from 2026 to 2035 following concerns raised in rural communities. Moreover, new loopholes could be added to enable some homes to keep their oil boilers beyond this point.

Additionally, the BBC is reporting, Sunak will rule out any new taxes on flights or road transport while also sticking to the Conservative Party’s lines on not wanting to interfere with people’s diets or road transport habits.

Sunak is understood to be taking this line due to a push from several of his backbench MPs. This has intensified since the Tories won the Uxbridge by-election on a pledge to challenge the expansion of London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zones.

But Sunak is being encouraged not to listen to these voices by a far larger cohort of organisations and individuals, including trade bodies, MPs, NGOs and think-tanks. The timing of the reports – during Climate Week NYC and the UN’s Climate Ambition Summit – has also disappointed many. Here, edie rounds up the reaction to the reports.

Net-Zero Review author Chris Skidmore MP:

“The decision to delay any commitments that have been made will cost the UK future jobs, inward investment and economic growth that could have been ours by committing to the industries of the future.

“It will potentially destabilise business confidence that could have created thousands of jobs. Instead, they will go elsewhere. Ultimately, the people who will pay the price for this will be householders whose bills remain higher as a result of costly and inefficient fossil fuels and remaining overly dependent on volatile international fossil fuel prices.

“We have the potential to seize an economic opportunity, as many other countries are doing, rather than letting it slip through our fingers.”

Sir Alok Sharma, COP26 President and former Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy:

“The UK has been a leader on climate action, but we cannot rest on our laurels. For any Party to resile from this agenda will not help them economically or electorally.

“If we have countries around the world resiling from their commitments, the Earth is going to be on life support.”

Ashden’s chief executive Dr Ashok Sinha:

“If the PM wanted to do maximum harm to the UK economy, then this would be the way to do it. The green transition is not only necessary to prevent catastrophic environmental impacts, but it’s the only way to secure our country’s future prosperity.

“Putting us into the slow lane in the race to net-zero will only scare off investors, damage our credibility with business and put the brakes on the climate innovation that we see growing in SMEs and communities across the country. This will only hurt jobs, livelihoods and living standards.”

Mike Barry, former director of sustainable business at Marks & Spencer:

“Let’s hope this is the smoke and mirrors of day-to-day, expedient political spin, otherwise it’s the concept of ‘Global Britain’ going up in smoke.

“This is not the time to consider going missing in action.”

Ed Gillespie, co-founder of Futerra and sustainability entrepreneur:

“[This is] beyond risible. Listening to the Government’s plans to push back the ban on sale of petrol and diesel cars this morning on the radio, and the head of the Society of Motor Manufacturers & Traders saying it wasn’t what they wanted, they were all investing for and focused in electric vehicles and net-zero begs the question who or what is this policy for? Certainly not the industry.

“This is idiocy, for paltry political benefit in vain attempts to stoke a culture war on green issues.”

Natural England chair and Cool Earth chair Tony Juniper:

“Science is very clear. It’s not net-zero in 2050 that must be the headline goal, but cutting emissions before then, including 50% cut by 2030. Delaying action deepens peril for our children and grandchildren.”

The Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit’s (ECIU) head of energy Jess Ralston:

“If these rumours are true, the sheer number of u-turns would speak of chaos at the heart of government. Rowing back on energy efficiency leaves the poorest with higher bills. Delaying the transition to EVs means fewer, cheaper-to-run second-hand cars. The phase-out of gas boilers wasn’t due to kick-in for another 12 years and then only when boilers broke.

“All of this would leave us more dependent on foreign oil and gas, less energy independent and with investors spooked, putting jobs in the industries of the future in jeopardy. Only recently the Government blundered the offshore wind auction.

“As the rest of the world is rushing to invest in net zero industries, any further rowing back by the UK would leave our international standing further tarnished.”

IPPR’s associate director Luke Murphy:

“Rolling back on net zero policies would put Rishi Sunak on the wrong side of the public, the economics, and history.

“It would be bad for consumers who will benefit from a faster transition to net-zero – these proposals will make us all more reliant on volatile, expensive, imported fossil fuels. The last Conservative PM to ‘cut the green crap’ cost UK households billions in higher energy bills.

“It would be bad for our economy. The race to net-zero is the economic opportunity of the 21st century and investors need stability and certainty. While other countries race ahead, the UK is going into reverse gear. What is the point of investing half a billion pounds of public money in an electric battery factory only to abandon the petrol and diesel phase-out?

“It is bad for our environment. While briefings suggest that there is no intention to remove the headline net-zero 2050 commitment, abandoning or delaying the key measures to get the UK there, will have the same effect.

“Finally, it would be bad for the Conservatives’ electoral prospects. The public overwhelmingly supports climate action regardless of age, geography, background or voting intention – they want more ambition on climate, not less.”

The UK Sustainable Finance and Investment Association’s (UKSIF) chief executive James Alexander:

“Despite growing warnings from the investor community, the government continues to wobble on its climate commitments, damaging investor confidence and putting the UK’s economic future at risk.

“Transitioning to net-zero presents a huge economic opportunity, as leaders in the US, EU and elsewhere recognise, but ignoring investor invoices will only reduce the UK’s share of this global prize.”

FairCharge founder Quentin Wilson:

“If the Government moves the 2030 deadline [for ending new petrol and diesel car and van sales], they risk billions in investment and thousands of jobs.

“Carmakers including Ford have warned that they need policy certainty for future investment decisions in the UK. Moving the date for short-term electoral gain will risk both the entire energy transition and the UK’s international investment credibility.

“Sunak must ignore the siren calls of a coven of fossil-fuel-supporting backbenchers and listen to the global investment community instead.”

Naked Energy’s co-founder and chief executive Christophe Williams:

“Sunak’s expected announcement today has the potential to deliver an immense blow to the UK’s green industries. We’ve seen so many policies implemented and then watered down or scrapped – consumers and industry will end up paying the price for the Government’s indecision.

“Reliable government policy and investment in renewables is urgently needed to revitalise investor and business confidence and re-establish the UK as a net zero leader. Markets and investors need to see a clear and consistent long-term strategy that extends beyond the usual five-year cycle.

“The Government is missing the immense opportunity that domestic manufacturing of renewables presents, which can generate economic growth and new jobs across the country. The impact on the UK’s energy security also cannot be understated. If we don’t rapidly invest in our domestic infrastructure, the country will remain extremely vulnerable to the volatility of global energy markets and foreign powers – we simply can’t continue like this.”