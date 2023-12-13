COP28 Covered Podcast episode 12 | The final agreement unwrapped – ‘Beginning of the end’ for fossil fuels

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, the COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

For our twelfth and final episode, Luke, Matt and Sarah discuss the historic final agreement to “transition away” from fossil fuels – but an agreement that nonetheless has loopholes for carbon capture, gas as a transition fuel and fossil subsidies.

The edie trio are then joined by a live special guest in the form of Sally Uren, chief executive of the international sustainability non-profit Forum for the Future, who gives her take on the agreement and what it means for UK businesses.

We then close off the show with a final game of “good COP, bad COP” to discuss the highlights – and lowlights of this year’s summit, before preparing ourselves for the Christmas wind down.

Sustainability Uncovered makes the big climate issues bite-sized, featuring live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes. The podcast is hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, which has partnered with edie to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud – or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear.

