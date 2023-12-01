COP28 Covered Podcast episode 3: World leader pledges, NDC stocktakes and AI for climate action 

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

For our third episode, Luke and Sarah recap a jam-packed day of speeches from the likes of King Charles, Rishi Sunak, Mia Mottley and Antonio Guterres. They also cover the big announcements in brief, including a new first-of-its-kind global pledge on sustainable food systems.

With Matt out of action (the heat has unfortunately made him feel rather unwell), Sarah serves up two guest interviews live from the Blue Zone.

First up is a discussion with Adam Elman, Google’s head of sustainability for EMEA. He gives us an update on 24/7 clean energy tracking, artificial intelligence for the low-carbon transition and digital solutions for climate adaptation.

Then, we ask the NDC Partnership’s global director Pablo Viera whether recent warnings about the gap between the Paris Agreement’s trajectories and emissions forecasting can provide a much-needed wake-up call for national climate ambitions, actions and accountability mechanisms.

COP28 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainability Uncovered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

