COP28 Covered Podcast episode 4: Clean energy boosts, nature-positive investments and the Actionist Train 

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

— SUBSCRIBE TO THE COP28 COVERED PODCAST HERE —

For our third episode, Luke and Sarah bring you all the news and views from the World Leaders Summit and Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum as they come to a close. This includes a news-in-brief segment, covering new international declarations on renewables, energy efficiency and health – plus controversies over a new voluntary initiative for the oil and gas sector.

The duo also deliver two exclusive interviews from the Blue Zone. Beverley Cornaby, programme director at the UK Corporate Leaders Group, reflects on the growing presence of businesses at COPs and how this can be used as a force for good. In less than 10 minutes we touch on everything from green skills to nature finance.

And, speaking of nature finance, the second interview is with experts at the AIIB. Chief economist Erik Berglöf and lead economist Thia Jang Ping (JP) discuss the role of multilateral development banks in financing nature-based solutions. Much is said at COPs about how these banks are key to unlocking climate finance, but how can we ensure that nature is an integral part of this work rather than a footnote? The AIIB’s new report, discussed in this episode, has some of the answers.

COP28 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainability Uncovered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

This spin-off show features daily round-ups, special guests, listener quizzes and more – all available to listen and subscribe to, for free, here on edie.net along with all major podcasting platforms:

COP28 Covered will be broadcast from various locations around Dubai – including the edie team’s glamorous AirBnB – with episodes airing around 5pm (UK time) each day.

The COP28 Covered podcast is available to listen to on iTunes and Spotify, or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com.

View all of edie’s COP28 content here.