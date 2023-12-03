COP28 Covered Podcast episode 5: Health Day in the smog and Paul Polman’s fossil fuel call out 

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

For our fifth episode, Sarah and Luke broadcast from the Green Zone for the first time. They recap on the top announcements from the COP28 Presidency today, including a new international declaration on climate and peace. They also get everyone up to speed with the ever-evolving tensions between nations present that want a fossil fuel phase-out, and those clinging to hopes of expanding their own oil and gas production including host nation the UAE.

It is on this topic that Luke delivers an exclusive interview with Paul Polman. The former Unilever chief executive argues that climate delay is the new climate denial, and sets out the opportunities for long-term prosperity that can exist beyond a fossil fuel economy.

Polman’s interview is the last of three in this episode, which also includes Sarah serving up two health-themed discussions with Glyn Richards, group director of sustainability at Bupa, and Victoria Laurent-Ledu, head of Foundation S. This COP is the first with a dedicated health-themed day in the Presidency agenda, and these speakers are here to outline why this is so important – and what needs to happen next.

COP28 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainability Uncovered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

