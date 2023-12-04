COP28 Covered Podcast episode 6: Climate finance special from a plant-based food park

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

Our fifth episode is broadcast live from the plant-based food park within the Blue Zone at COP28 in Dubai. Luke and Sarah daydream about vegan sushi and chicken strips without the chicken as they recap on the top announcements from the COP28 Presidency today, including confirmation that $57bn worth of climate finance commitments have been made at this summit so far.

Indeed, the COP28 Presidency agenda means that today (4 December) has a theme of finance and trade, along with gender equality and accountability. To avoid spreading ourselves too thinly, and to keep this episode to time, the team serve up three back-to-back expert interviews on the role of banking and investment in climate action. This episode includes exclusive insights from:

Jonas Persson, head of sustainability and ESG finance at Lloyds Bank

Emily Murrell, director of the Climate Policy Programme at the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC)

Heather Buchanan, co-founder of Bankers for Net-Zero

COP28 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainability Uncovered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

COP28 Covered will be broadcast from various locations around Dubai – including the edie team’s glamorous AirBnB – with episodes airing around 5pm (UK time) each day.

