COP28 Covered Podcast episode 7: Energy Day special – Will we achieve a fossil fuel phase-out? 

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

For our seventh episode, Luke and Sarah are in the Green Zone to share some fun facts about the Al Wasl dome – the striking structure you’ve probably seen all over your social media feeds since COP28 began last week. They also reflect on what’s hot and what’s not on this jam-packed day of the thematic agenda, dedicated to energy, the just transition and Indigenous communities.

Before diving into the energy theme, Sarah takes some time with Gerbrand Haverkamp, executive director at the World Benchmarking Alliance, to reflect on yesterday’s theme of accountability. This discussion draws on some of the advocacy for more accountability in nations and corporates delivering their energy transition commitments.

Then, there are two back-to-back interviews with energy transition pioneers from different parts of the world. We speak to Brian Omenyi, coordinator at the Sustainable Energy Access Forum Kenya and Power Up Kenya, about improving energy access in Africa. We then turn to the issue of grid infrastructure in the Global North with Reactive Technologies’ CEO and co-founder Marc Borett and the company’s chief strategic growth officer Duncan Burt, who was previously National Grid’s chief sustainability officer.

COP28 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainability Uncovered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

