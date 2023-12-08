COP28 Covered Podcast episode 9: Youth coalitions, Loss & Damage debacles, and Rockström’s call to action

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

Our ninth episode is hosted after the one and only rest day during the two-week climate summit in Dubai.

The COP28 Presidency have chosen youth, education and skills as the theme for Friday 8 December, and with that in mind, the edie team speak with two youth climate pioneers from different parts of the world.

Luke heads to the Children and Youth Pavillion in the Blue Zone for an illuminating discussion with Mamadou Sylla, an environmental activist from Senegal who is the advocacy working group coordinator for the Loss and Damage Youth Coalition. He is also the president of International Young Naturefriends. Mamadou gives his thoughts on the Loss and Damage fund announcements so far, and how these can be built upon to improve resiliency, meaningfully, for youth and other vulnerable groups.

Meanwhile. in the Green Zone, Sarah catches up with Karim Ehab Salah, a Race to Zero Fellow at the Climate Champions Team. He reflects on his work with the COP27 Youth Taskforce in his home, Egypt, last year, and compares the youth presence and influence at this COP. He also gives his views on how policymakers can encourage more people his age into green jobs, whether in advocacy and capacity-building or in low-carbon sectors.

This episode also includes a snippet from a video interview that Luke conducted today, with one of the world’s most influential Earth scientists, Johan Rockström. The director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research talks us through the science behind the fierce rows over phasing fossil fuels down or out that are going on in official negotiation rooms this second week of COP28. He also weighs in on whether ‘net-zero’ is a meaningful term in the corporate climate action space.

Aside from these new and exclusive interviews, expect today’s news in brief, a new listener quiz, and more!

