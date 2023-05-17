Mission Positive: To and beyond net-zero in hospitality and leisure

For this latest report in this new series, edie will explore the drivers, challenges and opportunities when it comes to accelerating decarbonisation, along with the steps that can be taken to embrace a ‘net-positive’ philosophy in the hospitality and leisure sector.

The report has been created in assistance with PHS and uses exclusive results from edie’s Business Leadership Survey for 2023. Delivered as part of edie’s Business Leadership Month, the 2023 Sustainable Business Leadership Survey explored the biggest drivers, challenges and opportunities facing corporate sustainability and climate action in 2023. We hosted the Survey in February 2023 and 225 professionals responded. You can view the pan-sector results of the Business Leadership Survey here. Further insight was also provided through a selection of steering group discussions with sustainability representatives of the hospitality and leisure industries.

It also features a foreword from the Sustainable Hospitality Alliance and details information on a brand new Net-Positive pathway for the sector. The pathway is a five-year strategy that advances a net-positive future for the hospitality industry and the destinations in which the Alliance’s members operate.

