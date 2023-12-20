Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

Episode 14 is the last full episode of 2023, giving the edie team an opportunity to sit back and reflect on another whirlwind year for sustainable business, along with a look ahead to what 2024 may bring.

Publisher Luke Nicholls, content editor Matt Mace and deputy editor Sarah George co-host this festive episode, with features on Christmas past, present and future for the UK’s green economy.

First up: a discussion between Sarah and our ‘Guest of Christmas Past’ in the form of Megan Stillwell, head of marketing and communications at youth non-profit Force of Nature. The pair explore how Force of Nature’s mission to support new ‘climate café’s’ across the world has grown and evolved since last year, when the edie team podcasted for Sustainability Uncovered from a flagship location within London’s Natural History Museum.

Then, we speak with our ‘Guest of Christmas Future’ to garner her expert predictions for green finance in the UK in 2024, covering topics ranging from fund labelling, to mandatory disclosures, to the Just Transition. Our guest is Hannah Simons, head of sustainability within Lloyds Bank’s corporate markets business.

The team then turn to the ‘Christmas Present’ by reflecting on the COP28 climate summit, from sweltering queues in Dubai in November to watching the final agreement ratified last week. Listeners interested in a more in-depth explainer are encouraged to listen back to the ‘COP28 Covered’ spinoff podcast series. The trio also deliver a ‘Big Fat Quiz of the Year’, with Luke as quiz-master, to round off the episode.

The final quiz question concerns edie 24 – edie’s largest face-to-face event of the year. The conference will convene hundreds of business and sustainability leaders for two days of keynote speeches, panel debates, unparallelled networking and co-creation in central London on 20-21 March 2024. Full details and tickets can be found here. This event will sell out, so listeners are encouraged to purchase tickets at their earliest convenience.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com.