Sustainability Uncovered, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, uncovers some of the most inspiring and insightful sustainability and climate action stories from across the globe. The show features live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes.

The 17th episode of Sustainability Uncovered was recorded during edie 24 – edie’s biggest face-to-face event which convened hundreds of environmental and business leaders in central London for two days of inspiration, networking and co-creation.

From a makeshift podcast studio at the event in Houndsditch, edie’s editor Matt Mace and content editor Sarah George serve up short and snappy interviews with some of the speakers, capturing the key learnings that inspired them most.

Matt kicks off the episode by speaking with Natalie Campbell, co-CEO of Belu Water and Independent candidate for London Mayor. She imparts her wisdom on what purpose-led business looks like in 2024, and how the UK’s green policy landscape is likely to be shaken up in this general election year.

Sarah then takes back the podcast recorder for discussions with Louisa Ziane, co-founder of Toast Ale, and Andy Griffiths, head of sustainable procurement at Diageo. These discussions unpick the challenges and opportunities for collaborating for sustainable supply chains.

After the final edie 24 session – a fireside chat between renowned environmental broadcasters Lucy Siegle and Chris Packham – Sarah makes a quick journey across town to the ‘On Purpose Bar’, a pop-up bar at Marble Arch hosted to mark B Corp month.

The bar has convened 15 B Corp certified beverage brands to host collaborative events on how businesses can be a force for good.

Sarah speaks to the founder of one of these brands, namely Philip Everett-Lyons of Hattiers Rum, along with B Lab’s director of impact Tom Ebbutt.

All in all, this episode is a must-listen if you’re interested in the direction of travel for sustainable business leadership in the UK and beyond in 2024. The interviews tackle common challenges from policy uncertainty, to forging meaningful business partnerships, to navigating supply chain disruptions.

To find out more about edie 24 and stay in the loop for next year, click here.

To find out more about B Corp Month, click here.

Editor’s note: edie’s publisher Faversham House recently announced its own B Corp Certification.

Never miss an episode

Sustainability Uncovered makes the big climate issues bite-sized, featuring live-in-the-studio guests, leader interviews, need-to-know round-ups, listener quizzes and more – all wrapped up into monthly episodes. The podcast is hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, which has partnered with edie to showcase and support business leadership on sustainability and climate action.

Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Soundcloud – or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear.

Have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? Get in touch at podcast@fav-house.com.