SustyTalk: Carlsberg Marston’s Laurence Cox on adopting a regenerative mindset

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

As part of edie’s Business Leadership Month, and to tie in with the edie Awards, Platinum Partner Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company’s sustainability manager Laurence Cox is the latest to join our discussions.

During the discussion, Laurence touches on the company’s approach to regeneration and how more corporates are beginning to move away from the incremental changes of “doing less bad”. Additionally, Laurence outlines how the skillset of a sustainability professional is changing and how more organisations can avoid “analysis paralysis” to actually start making inroads on their sustainability ambitions.

Laurence says: “Big commitments are still important, it still galvanizes people, still gets buy in from the rest of the business. But the demands and the challenges that we have means that we can’t just be chipping away a tiny bit at a time, we need to be transforming in a lot of senses.

“This reflects the ambition of the corporate sector but also wider society and the expectations that are out there. So I think in this case you really have to shake up some of the systems or some of the processes that you’ve got within your business.”

