#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

For this latest #SustyTalk episode, edie’s deputy editor Sarah George is in conversation with Dana Haiden, the chief sustainability officer at Virgin Media O2.

Dana is on hand to discuss how, post-merger, the business has increased its focus on intersectionality and developing environmental and social programmes that have more of a positive impact on vulnerable communities. One key programme, with environmental charity Hubbub, is funding access to electronic devices for vulnerable groups such as domestic abuse survivors by collecting, refurbishing and recycling phones and tablets that may otherwise have gone to waste.

Dana provides some great advice on inviting new voices into the room during programme and strategy development, and on fine-tuning programmes through ongoing engagement with partners and customers.

She says: “Often, I’ve seen in my career instances where people start putting programmes and strategies together to help support certain segments of people with the best of intentions – only to realise that the whole design of the programme was not actually grounded in the needs of that segment.

“A one-size-fits-all approach does not work… we’re seeing this now more than ever.”

This episode is a must-listen for anyone looking to better support their key partners through the cost-of-living crisis – and for those looking to ensure their impact programmes are well-received publically.

Want to be featured on a future episode of #SustyTalk? Email newsdesk@fav-house.com. Please bear in mind that our interview calendar is now booked for June and July.