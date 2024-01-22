SustyTalk: Volution Group CEO Ronnie George on effective sustainability communications

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

IOS Devices: Android Devices: Spotify: Soundcloud: Amazon:

#SustyTalk is all about keeping edie’s loyal readers connected to sustainability leaders across the world, whilst reminding us all that sustainability and climate action must go on through the current cost of living crisis and beyond. It launched in the early stages of the pandemic in 2020 and has continued since then, keeping us connected to the leaders who are continuing to drive sustainable business and climate action.

For this latest #SustyTalk episode, edie’s deputy editor Sarah George is in conversation with Ronnie George, chief executive of UK-based, listed ventilation manufacturing firm Volution Group.

Ronnie shares his learnings on making the Group’s top-level environmental commitments, including scaling the use of recycled plastic content in products and the proportion of revenue derived from low-carbon products and services, real to different staff groups.

He highlights how disclosing these targets publicly has set something of a challenge for staff and suppliers, prompting them to innovate their day-to-day thinking,

“Senior management certainly don’t have all the answers, but I believe that, from within the organisation, if we can capture hearts and minds and really inspire people, then our colleagues will help us find the answer,” he says,

Providing learnings on helping suppliers weather current challenges relating to the low-carbon transition, shift to a circular economy and changes in policy, he emphasises the importance of long-term partnerships to build mutual “confidence and faith”.

This episode forms part of edie’s Engage 2024 – a week-long editorial campaign with a wealth of exclusive multimedia content all dedicated to sustainability reporting, communications and engagement. Find out more here.

Click here to see our catalogue of #SustyTalk interviews

Want to be featured on a future episode of #SustyTalk? Email newsdesk@fav-house.com.