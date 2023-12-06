edie Awards 2024: Shortlist of finalists unveiled
edie is proud to unveil the many businesses, organisations and partnerships seeking to champion transformation that have been shortlisted for the edie Awards 2024. Drumroll, please...
The edie Awards recognise and reward the incredible people, projects and partnerships that are transforming business, for good.
Now in its 17th year, the UK’s largest sustainable business awards scheme champions bold and brilliant climate leadership. From the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge green innovations; from impactful climate partnerships and social sustainability initiatives to the heroes on the ground who are driving positive change.
Our panel of expert judges recently convened for a full day of judging where they whittled down hundreds of entries to the well-deserved finalists you see below. This includes ka
as the Net-Zero Innovation of the Year alongside returning favourites such as Partnership & Collaboration of the Year, and the coveted Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year.
The shortlist of finalists was revealed by live video stream earlier today (6 December). Watch the video announcement here.
Finalists are encouraged to book their table to the 2024 edie Awards. The glamourous ceremony will take place on Wednesday 6 March 2024 at Park Plaza Westminster, in London. For full details and to book your place, click here.
Congratulations to our finalists, listed below.
Business Leader of the Year
- Thippaporn Ahriyavraromp, DTGO Corporation
- Farah Asemi, SMS ecofleet
- Farid Baddache, Ksapa.org
- Daniel Carrera, UPS
- Richard Stockdale, Oxygen Conservation
- Amelia Woodley, Speedy Hire
Circular Economy Innovation of the Year
- Ageas – Green Parts
- Array & Willson and Brown – Circular Cassettes Initiative
- Camira Fabrics – Revolution
- n2s and Bioscope Technologies – Redefining The Technology Lifecycle
- Loughborough University and Klöckner Pentaplast – PPFTG project
- ofi – olam food ingredients – Fuelling our factories with cocoa shells
- Ramco – Powering the circular economy by giving new life to unwanted assets
- TCI – “Upcycle Agricultural By-Products to Gold”
Consultancy of the Year
- Anthesis
- Barley Communications
- Bioregional
- Blurred
- Chronos Sustainability
- Flag
- Green Element Group
- Greenheart Consulting
- Nature Positive
Energy Project of the Year
- Danfoss – Smart Store
- Doğuş Teknoloji – Don’t Look Up
- Law Firm First – DLA Piper Corporate Power Purchase Agreement
- Saint-Gobain and The University of Salford – eHome2
- SAS ENERGY – Gateshead Urban Solar Park
- The Midcounties Coop
- Wallbox – SIRIUS
- Wärtsilä & EDF Renewables – UK’s largest portfolio of transmission-connected energy storage assets
- Xaar – Cleanroom Efficiency Project
Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year
- BCG – Net-Zero Program: Reducing business travel emissions
- Deloitte – Clause Zero
- Hubbub and Barley Communications – Eat Your Pumpkin
- IEMA, Stickerbook and CBRE – Gamifying Green Skills for the Workforce
- National Grid – Equitable Novel Flexibility Exchange (EQUINOX)
- OVO – Power Move
- Polytag, Ocado Retail and Bower – 20p reward for recycling
- Sky – Carbon Counts – Sky’s Food Carbon Labelling & Activation Programme
- Ülker Bisküvi – The Beyond Cocoa Program
ESG Investor of the Year
- Hines
- Thrive Renewables
- Victory Hill Capital Advisors
- WHEB Asset Management
Green Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year
- Ballast Nedam – The Jonas project
- Barratt Developments – eHome2
- Danfoss – Smart Store
- Hines – Grainhouse
- Holcim – Bildungscampus Liselotte Hansen-Schmidt – Vienna
- Material Works – Sustainable Ventures County Hall – The Home of Climate Tech
- Portsmouth Water and Ancala – Havant Thicket Reservoir
- Sky Innovation Centre
- Willmott Dixon Interiors – 10 Brindleyplace, Birmingham
Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year
- Churchill
- Formula E
- Heightvale
- Interface
- Octopus Energy
- Recorra
Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year
- Apella Advisors – Launch of a UK first data centre technology saving public pool’s carbon footprint
- Barnet Council – BarNET ZERO
- Klarna Bank – “Buy it for life” Earth week campaign 2023
- Marketreach & MSQ/Sustain – Discover the Circular Advantage of Mail
- Media Bounty – Bump into Brum
- Oxygen Conservation – Internship Programme
- Sky Zero – Travel Green
- Tetra Pak – Go nature. Go carton.
- Waterwise – Thirst for change: Securing a water positive future
Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year
- Adaro Foundation – Bakut Island Conservation Initiative: Building the Paradise for Proboscis Monkey
- Blenheim Palace & Estate – Saving ‘England’s Finest View’
- Mejuri x RESOLVE’s Regeneration
- Nature Positive and Binnies – Nature North
- Nomura Nature positive Green Roof in partnership with St Mary’s Secret Garden Charity
- OVO Foundation and Earthwatch Europe – Tiny Forests
- Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I – Farm Stewardship Programme
- The Rivers Trust – Chamber Mead Wetlands
- WWF, RSPB, National Trust and Silverback Films – The Save Our Wild Isles Business Films
Net-Zero Innovation of the Year
- Agreena – Counting on soil carbon
- Bioregional, with Greater Cambridge Shared Planning and mode – Net-Zero Carbon Spatial Planning Tool
- DPD – Robot initiative
- GeoPura – HPU
- GRIDSERVE – Cornwall Electric Super Hub
- Hero Labs – Sonic
- ofi (Olam Food Ingredients) – Carbon Sequestration Monitoring tool
- QiO Technologies – Sustainability AI that Cuts CO2 Emissions and Resource use for energy-intensive industries
- tepeo – Zero Emission Boiler (ZEB®)
Net-Zero Strategy of the Year
- DPD – Net Zero by 2040
- Essex County Council – Net Zero Homes Strategy
- Hines – European Core Fund
- Lambert Smith Hampton – Roadmap to Net-Zero
- Mars – Net Zero Roadmap
- Mitie Plan Zero – Decarbonisation, Delivered™
- Prologis – Getting to Net Zero
- Taylor Wimpey – Net Zero Transition Plan
- Wernick Group – Net zero strategy of the year
Partnership and Collaboration of the Year: Education and Empowerment
- Action Sustainability & Partners – Addressing modern slavery and labour exploitation in solar PV supply chains – Procurement guidance
- Anthesis and IGD – Ambition
- CottonConnect & Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) – Ten Years of the Primark Sustainable Cotton Programme
- Futerra – Solutions House
- Hill+Knowlton Strategies and U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol
- Hubbub and Starbucks – Stronger, Greener Communities
- IEMA, Stickerbook and CBRE – Gamifying Green Skills for the Workforce
- IEMA – The Green Careers Hub
- Rönesans Holding and KODA – Where Did We Leave Off in Education in Villages
Partnership and Collaboration of the Year: Projects, Initiatives and Solutions
- Crown Commercial Service and Cabinet Office – Carbon Reduction Plan policy
- Deloitte and The Earthshot Prize
- Global Battery Alliance – Battery Passport
- Just Eat Takeaway.com & UEFA’s ‘game changing’ sustainable packaging initiative
- Manchester Climate Change Partnership
- National Parks Partnerships & Palladium – Revere
- Prologis and Planet Mark – Prologis Celebrates 15 Years of Sustainable Excellence and Impact with Planet Mark
- SailGP and Kuehne+Nagel – A low-carbon freight emissions partnership
- The Energy Innovation Agency – Accelerating Innovation to Achieve Net Zero for Greater Manchester
Product Innovation: Solutions, Systems and Software
- CottonConnect – TraceBale
- Danfoss – Dextreme
- Geotab – EV Suitability Assessment
- GIST Impact in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) – SME360x
- Global Battery Alliance – Battery Passport
- KA2 – COzPro – The Environmental Solution
- OnGen Expert
- OVO – Power Move
- Workiva – ESG reporting platform
Product/Packaging Innovation of the Year
- Frugalpac – Frugal Bottle
- Genquip Groundhog – The iRange Site Welfare Units
- Holcim – Calcined Clay ECOPlanet Low-Carbon Cement
- Holcim – Recygénie
- Kelpi – Seaweed-based bio-material to replace plastic packaging
- Kontoor Brands – Wrangler ReBorn – An Upcycled Collection
- RADIX – Screw Piles
- SafeSol – Delta T – Superspreader Energy Saving Additive
Rising Sustainability Star
- Annabel Bradshaw, Anthesis
- Gabrielle Bourret-Sicotte, Greenr
- Iona Deacon, JLL
- Emma Detain, Mindful Chef
- Kendria Huff, Anthesis
- Dominique Santini, CSM
- Milana Sushinskaya, EPAM Systems
- Dominic Walkling, Nature Positive
- Francesca Wilkinson, Willmott Dixon
SME of the Year
- Ella’s Kitchen
- GrowUp Farms
- JPA Workspaces
- Otrium
- Rhizocore Technologies
- The Appliance Recycling Group
- The Ocean Race
- Worlds Better
Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion
- DelAgua – Live Well Clean Cookstove Programme
- DPD – Inspire and Thrive Beyond 25
- Grosvenor Property – People Positive
- Holcim – Women on Wheels program
- NatWest Group – Free ATM Customer Communication Campaign
- Rönesans – Post-Disaster Support Programs
- Sonnedix – Sustainability Academy
- Suzano – Social Projects
- Vodafone – everyone.connected
Sustainability Leader of the Year
- Ghinwa Chammas, BSI
- Aisling Connaughton, Cyd Connects
- Saif Hameed, Altruistiq
- Kabir Mulchandani, FIVE Holdings
- Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew
- Oliver Novakovic, Barratt Developments
- Amelia Woodley, Speedy Hire
Sustainability Reporting & Communications
- Holcim Climate Report 2023
- JLEN Environmental Assets Group – JLEN Sustainability & ESG Report 2023
- Kingfisher – Better Homes for Everyone
- Luminous & Severn Trent – Performance driven, sustainability led reporting
- Microsoft and Radley Yeldar – Microsoft 2022 Sustainability Report
- Premier Foods – Using data and reporting to help Enrich Life Through Food
- Pukka Herbs – Pukka Impact Report 2022
- Springer Nature and Flag – Springer Nature’s 2022 Sustainable Business Report
Team of the Year
- 11th Hour Racing Team
- Anglia Ruskin University
- Dentsu
- ENWL
- Informa
- Marble
- Polestar
- Primark
- Savills Investment Management
Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year
- Bouygues Energies & Services (aka Equans) – Driving Down Emissions: An Inclusive Mobility Policy
- DHL & JLR – Transport Decarbonisation Program
- DPD’s green vision
- Essex County Council – Essex Pedal Power
- Geotab – Unlocking the power of data for a sustainable future
- HIVED – Sustainable Parcel Delivery
- Lyreco and Cross River Partnership – London Light Freight Trial
- Mitie’s electric vehicle transition
- SMS ecofleet mindful delivery
Water, Waste & Resource Efficiency
- Bam UK&I – Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme Phase 2 – Apperley Bridge Restoration
- Environment Agency – The Circu-Clarity programme from the Environment Agency and Accenture
- Holcim – Four world breakthroughs to deliver circular construction
- NatWest Group – Cash Plastic Reduction Programme
- PepsiCo Europe – Biomethanization project
- Shahi Exports
- TCI – “Upcycle Agricultural By-Products to Gold”
- Ülker’s Zero Waste Journey
- Ülker – Çamlıca – The New Route to Waste Water
Secure your place at the awards ceremony 6 March, 2024 at Park Plaza, Westminster, London and celebrate the individuals, projects and partnerships driving bold and brilliant climate leadership.
Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony, kicking off edie’s Business Leadership Month campaign full of digital content and live events.
© Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or forwarded for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written consent.
