edie Awards 2024: Shortlist of finalists unveiled

The edie Awards recognise and reward the incredible people, projects and partnerships that are transforming business, for good.

Now in its 17th year, the UK’s largest sustainable business awards scheme champions bold and brilliant climate leadership. From the most ambitious net-zero carbon programmes through to cutting-edge green innovations; from impactful climate partnerships and social sustainability initiatives to the heroes on the ground who are driving positive change.

Our panel of expert judges recently convened for a full day of judging where they whittled down hundreds of entries to the well-deserved finalists you see below. This includes ka

as the Net-Zero Innovation of the Year alongside returning favourites such as Partnership & Collaboration of the Year, and the coveted Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year.

Congratulations to our finalists, listed below.

Business Leader of the Year

Thippaporn Ahriyavraromp, DTGO Corporation

Farah Asemi, SMS ecofleet

Farid Baddache, Ksapa.org

Daniel Carrera, UPS

Richard Stockdale, Oxygen Conservation

Amelia Woodley, Speedy Hire

Circular Economy Innovation of the Year

Ageas – Green Parts

Array & Willson and Brown – Circular Cassettes Initiative

Camira Fabrics – Revolution

n2s and Bioscope Technologies – Redefining The Technology Lifecycle

Loughborough University and Klöckner Pentaplast – PPFTG project

ofi – olam food ingredients – Fuelling our factories with cocoa shells

Ramco – Powering the circular economy by giving new life to unwanted assets

TCI – “Upcycle Agricultural By-Products to Gold”

Consultancy of the Year

Anthesis

Barley Communications

Bioregional

Blurred

Chronos Sustainability

Flag

Green Element Group

Greenheart Consulting

Nature Positive

Energy Project of the Year

Danfoss – Smart Store

Doğuş Teknoloji – Don’t Look Up

Law Firm First – DLA Piper Corporate Power Purchase Agreement

Saint-Gobain and The University of Salford – eHome2

SAS ENERGY – Gateshead Urban Solar Park

The Midcounties Coop

Wallbox – SIRIUS

Wärtsilä & EDF Renewables – UK’s largest portfolio of transmission-connected energy storage assets

Xaar – Cleanroom Efficiency Project

Engagement & Behaviour Change Initiative of the Year

BCG – Net-Zero Program: Reducing business travel emissions

Deloitte – Clause Zero

Hubbub and Barley Communications – Eat Your Pumpkin

IEMA, Stickerbook and CBRE – Gamifying Green Skills for the Workforce

National Grid – Equitable Novel Flexibility Exchange (EQUINOX)

OVO – Power Move

Polytag, Ocado Retail and Bower – 20p reward for recycling

Sky – Carbon Counts – Sky’s Food Carbon Labelling & Activation Programme

Ülker Bisküvi – The Beyond Cocoa Program

ESG Investor of the Year

Hines

Thrive Renewables

Victory Hill Capital Advisors

WHEB Asset Management

Green Building/Infrastructure Project of the Year

Ballast Nedam – The Jonas project

Barratt Developments – eHome2

Danfoss – Smart Store

Hines – Grainhouse

Holcim – Bildungscampus Liselotte Hansen-Schmidt – Vienna

Material Works – Sustainable Ventures County Hall – The Home of Climate Tech

Portsmouth Water and Ancala – Havant Thicket Reservoir

Sky Innovation Centre

Willmott Dixon Interiors – 10 Brindleyplace, Birmingham

Lloyds Bank Sustainable Business of the Year

Churchill

Formula E

Heightvale

Interface

Octopus Energy

Recorra

Marketing/Customer Engagement Campaign of the Year

Apella Advisors – Launch of a UK first data centre technology saving public pool’s carbon footprint

Barnet Council – BarNET ZERO

Klarna Bank – “Buy it for life” Earth week campaign 2023

Marketreach & MSQ/Sustain – Discover the Circular Advantage of Mail

Media Bounty – Bump into Brum

Oxygen Conservation – Internship Programme

Sky Zero – Travel Green

Tetra Pak – Go nature. Go carton.

Waterwise – Thirst for change: Securing a water positive future

Nature and Biodiversity Project of the Year

Adaro Foundation – Bakut Island Conservation Initiative: Building the Paradise for Proboscis Monkey

Blenheim Palace & Estate – Saving ‘England’s Finest View’

Mejuri x RESOLVE’s Regeneration

Nature Positive and Binnies – Nature North

Nomura Nature positive Green Roof in partnership with St Mary’s Secret Garden Charity

OVO Foundation and Earthwatch Europe – Tiny Forests

Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I – Farm Stewardship Programme

The Rivers Trust – Chamber Mead Wetlands

WWF, RSPB, National Trust and Silverback Films – The Save Our Wild Isles Business Films

Net-Zero Innovation of the Year

Agreena – Counting on soil carbon

Bioregional, with Greater Cambridge Shared Planning and mode – Net-Zero Carbon Spatial Planning Tool

DPD – Robot initiative

GeoPura – HPU

GRIDSERVE – Cornwall Electric Super Hub

Hero Labs – Sonic

ofi (Olam Food Ingredients) – Carbon Sequestration Monitoring tool

QiO Technologies – Sustainability AI that Cuts CO2 Emissions and Resource use for energy-intensive industries

tepeo – Zero Emission Boiler (ZEB®)

Net-Zero Strategy of the Year

DPD – Net Zero by 2040

Essex County Council – Net Zero Homes Strategy

Hines – European Core Fund

Lambert Smith Hampton – Roadmap to Net-Zero

Mars – Net Zero Roadmap

Mitie Plan Zero – Decarbonisation, Delivered™

Prologis – Getting to Net Zero

Taylor Wimpey – Net Zero Transition Plan

Wernick Group – Net zero strategy of the year

Partnership and Collaboration of the Year: Education and Empowerment

Action Sustainability & Partners – Addressing modern slavery and labour exploitation in solar PV supply chains – Procurement guidance

Anthesis and IGD – Ambition

CottonConnect & Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) – Ten Years of the Primark Sustainable Cotton Programme

Futerra – Solutions House

Hill+Knowlton Strategies and U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol

Hubbub and Starbucks – Stronger, Greener Communities

IEMA, Stickerbook and CBRE – Gamifying Green Skills for the Workforce

IEMA – The Green Careers Hub

Rönesans Holding and KODA – Where Did We Leave Off in Education in Villages

Partnership and Collaboration of the Year: Projects, Initiatives and Solutions

Crown Commercial Service and Cabinet Office – Carbon Reduction Plan policy

Deloitte and The Earthshot Prize

Global Battery Alliance – Battery Passport

Just Eat Takeaway.com & UEFA’s ‘game changing’ sustainable packaging initiative

Manchester Climate Change Partnership

National Parks Partnerships & Palladium – Revere

Prologis and Planet Mark – Prologis Celebrates 15 Years of Sustainable Excellence and Impact with Planet Mark

SailGP and Kuehne+Nagel – A low-carbon freight emissions partnership

The Energy Innovation Agency – Accelerating Innovation to Achieve Net Zero for Greater Manchester

Product Innovation: Solutions, Systems and Software

CottonConnect – TraceBale

Danfoss – Dextreme

Geotab – EV Suitability Assessment

GIST Impact in partnership with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) – SME360x

Global Battery Alliance – Battery Passport

KA2 – COzPro – The Environmental Solution

OnGen Expert

OVO – Power Move

Workiva – ESG reporting platform

Product/Packaging Innovation of the Year

Frugalpac – Frugal Bottle

Genquip Groundhog – The iRange Site Welfare Units

Holcim – Calcined Clay ECOPlanet Low-Carbon Cement

Holcim – Recygénie

Kelpi – Seaweed-based bio-material to replace plastic packaging

Kontoor Brands – Wrangler ReBorn – An Upcycled Collection

RADIX – Screw Piles

SafeSol – Delta T – Superspreader Energy Saving Additive

Rising Sustainability Star

Annabel Bradshaw, Anthesis

Gabrielle Bourret-Sicotte, Greenr

Iona Deacon, JLL

Emma Detain, Mindful Chef

Kendria Huff, Anthesis

Dominique Santini, CSM

Milana Sushinskaya, EPAM Systems

Dominic Walkling, Nature Positive

Francesca Wilkinson, Willmott Dixon

SME of the Year

Ella’s Kitchen

GrowUp Farms

JPA Workspaces

Otrium

Rhizocore Technologies

The Appliance Recycling Group

The Ocean Race

Worlds Better

Social Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion

DelAgua – Live Well Clean Cookstove Programme

DPD – Inspire and Thrive Beyond 25

Grosvenor Property – People Positive

Holcim – Women on Wheels program

NatWest Group – Free ATM Customer Communication Campaign

Rönesans – Post-Disaster Support Programs

Sonnedix – Sustainability Academy

Suzano – Social Projects

Vodafone – everyone.connected

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Ghinwa Chammas, BSI

Aisling Connaughton, Cyd Connects

Saif Hameed, Altruistiq

Kabir Mulchandani, FIVE Holdings

Vaishali Nigam Sinha, ReNew

Oliver Novakovic, Barratt Developments

Amelia Woodley, Speedy Hire

Sustainability Reporting & Communications

Holcim Climate Report 2023

JLEN Environmental Assets Group – JLEN Sustainability & ESG Report 2023

Kingfisher – Better Homes for Everyone

Luminous & Severn Trent – Performance driven, sustainability led reporting

Microsoft and Radley Yeldar – Microsoft 2022 Sustainability Report

Premier Foods – Using data and reporting to help Enrich Life Through Food

Pukka Herbs – Pukka Impact Report 2022

Springer Nature and Flag – Springer Nature’s 2022 Sustainable Business Report

Team of the Year

11th Hour Racing Team

Anglia Ruskin University

Dentsu

ENWL

Informa

Marble

Polestar

Primark

Savills Investment Management

Transport/Fleet Management Project of the Year

Bouygues Energies & Services (aka Equans) – Driving Down Emissions: An Inclusive Mobility Policy

DHL & JLR – Transport Decarbonisation Program

DPD’s green vision

Essex County Council – Essex Pedal Power

Geotab – Unlocking the power of data for a sustainable future

HIVED – Sustainable Parcel Delivery

Lyreco and Cross River Partnership – London Light Freight Trial

Mitie’s electric vehicle transition

SMS ecofleet mindful delivery

Water, Waste & Resource Efficiency

Bam UK&I – Leeds Flood Alleviation Scheme Phase 2 – Apperley Bridge Restoration

Environment Agency – The Circu-Clarity programme from the Environment Agency and Accenture

Holcim – Four world breakthroughs to deliver circular construction

NatWest Group – Cash Plastic Reduction Programme

PepsiCo Europe – Biomethanization project

Shahi Exports

TCI – “Upcycle Agricultural By-Products to Gold”

Ülker’s Zero Waste Journey

Ülker – Çamlıca – The New Route to Waste Water

