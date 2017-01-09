Sustainability Leaders Awards 2017: Meet the finalists

edie brings you a unique insight into the fast-expanding green business community, with a new report which summarises the various businesses, initiatives, teams and individuals that have been shortlisted as finalists for edie's 2017 Sustainability Leaders Awards.

The Awards, which recognise the incredible people, initiatives and products that are helping to deliver excellence within the green economy, take place at the London Hilton on Park Lane on 25 January 2017.

Another huge year of entries saw an array of organisations large and small vying for a place on the shortlist for this year's scheme, which has been refreshed with a host of new categories and a new ceremony venue.

With such a broad selection of high-quality entries to preside over this year, edie hand-picked the 2017 Awards judges based on their specialist knowledge and experience within their own fields. Including representatives from the likes of Forum to the Future, WRAP, the Carbon Trust and Global Action Plan, the esteemed panel of judges has drawn up a shortlist of 125 entries across 19 categories.

This year, we asked our Sustainability Leaders Awards entrants to provide a short overview of their business, initiative, team or individual for publication. And the result is a report packed full of the people and initiatives that are together proving that a greener economy can deliver, clean technologies can work, and sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand.

In the 21-page report you'll find summaries of each of this year's Sustainability Leaders Awards finalists. We look forward to celebrating all of the finalists at edie's upcoming Sustainability Leaders Awards night.

Download the 'Meet the Finalists' report here.

edie staff