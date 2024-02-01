Beat winter energy market volatility with an efficient and cost-effective solution to reduce electricity consumption at times of peak demand

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

If you’re a business that uses a lot of energy to produce goods or keep your business running, winter can be a daunting time with higher costs and increased energy consumption.

Did you know that that by reducing your energy consumption at certain times you can beat and even benefit from the winter energy market volatility, and increased non-commodity costs?

E.ON’s customers use Demand Side Response, an intelligent way to use energy. By using DSR your business can turn up, down, or shift its energy demand in real-time to reduce energy costs, generate revenues and contribute to security of supply in the UK.

If you’re serious about environmental responsibility, DSR is a natural choice. Supporting the move towards a low carbon energy system, boosting your net zero ambitions and helping to balance demand on the national grid.

You might be asking yourself what exactly is Demand Side Response and why should my business start using it?

DSR simply involves your business increasing, decreasing, or shifting its electricity use in response to a signal, to manage periods of high energy costs, high national demand or a request from National Grid. By implementing DSR, you will help to balance energy supply and demand in the UK, and ensure security of supply in an increasingly renewable based energy system. DSR is a deliberate process through which energy users reduce electricity consumption by pausing or reducing processes, changing the times when electricity is consumed or offsetting your import through flexible on-site assets.

You can increase your consumption when demand is low, or when supply from renewable sources is higher. Battery storage can also be a great addition, allowing you to store cheaper and greener energy to use when you need, or sell back to the grid.

What are the benefits of DSR?

Make savings and reduce overall electricity bills by utilising less electricity from the National Grid during peak hours

Supply excess electricity from additional energy sources, such as spare generators back into the Grid to generate revenue

Reduce energy consumption and allow your business to use energy more flexibly as a means to meet net-zero goals

Adopting DSR makes perfect sense for any business that is serious about being environmentally responsible, reducing its carbon footprint and achieving net zero.