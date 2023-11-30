COP28 Covered Podcast episode 2: Climate queues, Loss & Damage, and a giant Ferris wheel 

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Whether you’re a business leader, sustainability professional, youth activist or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this podcast is for you! Brought to you by the award-winning edie content team, the COP28 Covered podcast brings you everything you need to know from each day of the crucial climate talks, wrapped up into 30-minute episodes.

Our second episode is brought to you from the first official day of COP28 proceedings, 30 November.

For this episode, Sarah heads to the Business and Buildings Pavillion to catch up with The We Mean Business Coalition’s chief programme officer Rasmus Valanko. He gets us up to speed with the Fossil to Clean initiative, which has united hundreds of large businesses in advocacy for a swift and well-managed energy transition at this COP.

Then we travel back to our accomodation in Dubai Marina to catch up with Diageo’s director of society, Kate Gibson. Kate meets us directly after attending the World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s annual meeting and shares insights on how businesses of all sizes and sectors are working to combine climate adaptation and mitigation work at this COP.

As well as these two exclusive interviews, we bring you today’s news in brief, recapping on the operationalisation of an historic new global loss and damage fund and more. We also have a new listener quiz.

COP26 Covered is hosted in association with edie’s long-standing partner Race to Zero. The daily show is a spin-off from edie’s long-running Sustainable Business Covered podcast show, which will be back with an end-of-year episode in mid-December.

