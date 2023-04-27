edie launches new business explains guide on CHP

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

Is CHP right for your business? What are the different CHP technology options, and how do you choose the right one?

CHP has become a well-proven technology across the world and is now recognised as a viable alternative to centralised energy generation – according to statistics from the UK Government, in 2020, there were 2,659 CHP sites across the country, 81 more than in 2019. In total, around 15% of UK CHP capacity was classed as renewable in 2021, using fuels such as biomass, biogas/syngas, waste, and bioliquids. Gas remains the main fuel consumed by CHP schemes, representing 72% of the total in 2020.

The growing hydrogen market, spurred by Government ambitions for the UK to host 10GW by 2030, has seen many ask how CHP systems can complement the growth of green hydrogen. Unfortunately, the Government has delayed its decision on what role hydrogen can play in the heat system – namely for domestic purposes – until 2026. Organisations including the supporting partners for this guide, Centrica Business Solutions, are now developing CHP systems that would be compatible with hydrogen to be deployed as and when the network grows.

Over the course of 2021, 66 new sites came online in the UK, accounting for around 55MW of additional electrical capacity. Around a third of the new sites were located in North West and South East. Overall, CHP qualifying output accounted for around 7% of the UK’s total electricity generation in 2021, the latest available data from the UK Government.

Produced in association with Centrica Business Solutions, this 12-page guide provides an end-to-end overview of CHP systems – from the business benefits to key policy updates.

