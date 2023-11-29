edie’s COP28 live blog: Follow the UN climate summit, as it happens

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

COP28 is officially opening in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Thursday 30 November.

The summit is expected to attract more than 60,000 people and is a potential tipping point for climate action. Further commitments and pledges at the conference could energise sluggish progress towards meeting the aims of the Paris Agreement, but with the likes of the UK failing to draw up policies aligned to a net-zero future, weakened action and renegading nations could put global climate efforts at risk.

Whatever happens, the world is watching – and this is a highly anticipated moment in the calendar for anyone working in environmental sustainability.

We are expecting 30 November to be a quieter day before things really take off on 1-2 December. On these two days, the COP Presidency will invite spokespeople from each attending nation to set out their key negotiating aims. We can also expect some high-level surprise guests and some planned speeches, including one from King Charles. The Presidency is additionally hosting a Business and Philanthropy Summit with Bloomberg, which thousands of decision-makers are set to attend.

