High-level speaker line-up confirmed for edie’s Climate Finance Week online event
Senior experts at organisations including Standard Chartered, Aviva Investors and Natwest have been announced as speakers for edie's Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions, which are taking place online on 21 July. Registration is now open.
Taking place on Thursday 21 July from 12.30pm–3.45pm (BST), the Sustainable Investment Inspiration Sessions are now open for registration and the first wave of expert speakers has been confirmed.
Confirmed speakers include Aviva Investors’ senior manager for global responsible investment, Jess Foulds; We Mean Business Coalition’s deputy director for Net-Zero Finance, Jane Thostrup Jagd, UK Sustainable Finance Association’s (UKSIF) chief executive James Alexander and Natwest Group’s head of sustainable finance Rishi Madlani.
These online sessions are open to anyone who is interested in learning about how they can make sense of the ESG landscape and play a role in mobilising and scaling up finance to accelerate climate action. We look forward to welcoming viewers from all parts of the sustainable finance value chain, including investors, financial services providers, regulators, researchers, campaigners and more.
The online event effectively combines three edie webinars into a single afternoon. Each webinar session will have its own edie chair and selection of independent expert speakers, and each session will take a particular format, as detailed below.
Registrants for this online event will get access to all three sessions on the day, as well as access to watch all three sessions on-demand after the Sessions have taken place. Full details of the three sessions are as follows:
Climate finance Q&A: Mobilising green investment in a world of radical uncertainty (12:30 – 13:30)
Kicking off our Inspiration Sessions, a selection of sustainable business leaders and finance experts will discuss the fast-expanding green finance landscape, both in the UK and globally.
Discussion points:
- The areas most in need of climate finance to achieve a just transition
- The UK’s positioning and the role of government in scaling up green investment
- How businesses can collaborate with investors and government to accelerate the transition
- Avoiding greenwashing amidst the growth in sustainable investing
- COP26 reflections and the road to COP27
Speakers:
- Matt Mace, Content Editor, edie (chair)
- Maria Lombardo, Head of ESG Advisory Sustainable Finance, Standard Chartered
- James Alexander, Chief Executive, UK Sustainable Finance Association (UKSIF)
- Ryan Jude, Programme Director, Green Finance Institute (GFI)
- Speaker TBC
2) Actioning sustainable investment: Practical insights to move from risk to resilience (13:45 – 14:45)
Our second Inspiration Session offers up a series of never-before-seen, quick-fire case studies, hearing from some of the individuals and organisations that are leading the way and unlocking new green finance opportunities.
Discussion points:
- How ESG is attracting investment in the UK and globally
- The investor community’s view on ESG and the risk of greenwashing
- Tools and techniques to better measure, monitor and manage climate risks
- Best practice examples of green finance collaboration in action
- Horizon-scanning: What’s next for climate finance and ESG?
Speakers:
- Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie (chair)
- Jess Foulds, Global Responsible Investment Senior Manager, Aviva Investors
- Rishi Madlani, Head of Sustainable Finance, Natwest Group
- Sarisher Mann, Sustainable Finance Communications Manager, BNP Paribas
3) 45-Minute Masterclass: How to measure and report on your climate-related financial impacts (3:00 – 3:45)
Our third and final Inspiration Session will equip you with specific tools and insights to attract business investment and respond to new and mandatory regulation and reporting requirements.
Discussion points:
- How to maximise the benefits of your TCFD reporting
- ISSB, US SEC and EU CSRD: Navigating the landscape of climate disclosure standards and legislation
- Gathering the right data needed to measure, monitor and manage your climate risks and impact, and presenting it in the right ways to demonstrate progress
Speakers:
- Sarah George, Senior Reporter, edie (chair)
- Jane Thostrup Jagd, Deputy Director, Net Zero Finance, We Mean Business Coalition
- Speaker TBC
