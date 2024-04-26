Exploring the role of carbon offsets in 27 minutes

Join our growing army of changemakers and get unlimited access to our premium content

At the edie 24 event in London last month, our award-winning editorial team hosted a series of punchy decisions intended to enlighten and inform audiences on the most complex and hotly debated topics in corporate sustainability.

In this discussion, edie’s editor Matt Mace sits down with, Adele Cheli Partnerships & Strategy Director, GSK, and, Professor Paolo Taticchi, Professor in Strategy and Sustainability & Co-director UCL Centre for Sustainable Business to explore how the landscape and public perceptions on carbon offsetting are both changing.

The discussion explores whether there is a right way for businesses to offset, and what the alternatives are.

Introducing edie Extra

The discussions at edie 24, available in both video or audio formats, kickstart the launch of edie Extra – a new multimedia channel.

Building on the success of edie’s long-standing Sustainability Uncovered podcast series, edie Extra is the place to find all the in-depth conversations with sustainability professionals about sustainability professionals.

As more voices, businesses and initiatives pick up the conversation on the importance of tackling the climate crisis, this new page acts as a central home to edie’s #SustyTalks and other upcoming special audio features.

From discussing the hot topics in the sustainability thought to retellings of how people got into the industry, edie Extra is the one-stop location for all of edie’s extra multimedia content.

Whether you’re a business leader, climate expert, environmental professional, youth activist, or just someone with a passion for all things sustainability and climate action – this page is a must-have for your bookmarks to keep up to date with latest sustainability developments.