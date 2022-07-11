Good Energy founder Juliet Davenport named new president of Energy Institute

Juliet Davenport is founder and former chief executive of renewables firm Good Energy. Davenport has confirmed her appointment as the new president of the EI – the global professional body for the energy sector – replacing former National Grid chief executive Steve Holliday. Davenport will serve as president for the next three years.

“For me, sustainable energy is a life’s passion and I’m honoured to have been appointed as President of the Energy Institute, one of our industry’s oldest and most respected professional bodies,” Davenport said.

“The EI and its Council under the stewardship of my predecessor Steve Holliday have moved in exactly the right direction, with a new strategic purpose focused on accelerating the global just transition to net-zero. Revolutions require new mindsets and new voices. It’s not the first time the energy industry and its people have changed the world but, more than anything, the EI’s goal of attracting, developing and equipping the diverse future energy workforce is critical.

“I’m used to challenging accepted thinking, and that is exactly what I plan to do in my new role so that the EI, with its tremendous member and volunteer base, not only stays relevant but becomes a leader in combatting the climate crisis.”

In 2013 Juliet was awarded an OBE for services to renewables and in June 2015 was appointed to the board of the Natural Environment Research Council.

She has various appointments with academic organisations, including the University of Wales, Imperial College, Bristol University and London School of Economics LSE, where she works on innovation and where possible influencing the next generation to think about the energy transition and our low carbon future.